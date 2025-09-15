Monday, September 15, 2025

BLM Grifter Pleads Guilty to Fraud, Spending Donations on Herself

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Black Lives Matter shirts
Black Lives Matter shirts / Photo by Phil Roeder (CC)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A radical leftist activist accused of defrauding her own organization plans to plead guilty to federal fraud charges.

Monica Cannon-Grant—the founder of Violence in Boston and a staunch proponent of defunding the police—filed court documents requesting a change of plea hearing, Boston25 and WCVB reported Friday.

The filing did not clarify whether she secured a plea deal with prosecutors or was simply pleading guilty to the accusations. Her trial had been scheduled for Oct. 14.

She was accused of using nonprofit funds—out of a total budget of $1 million—from 2017 to 2021 for personal expenses.

The charges, announced in 2022, amounted to a staggering 27-count superseding indictment.

The expenditures included car and insurance payments, high-end salon visits, luxury dinners, and a Maryland vacation.

She also allegedly pocketed $54,000 in taxpayer-funded pandemic relief, much of which she spent on herself.

Her husband, Clark Grant, was also indicted.

Grant’s charges came on top of charges announced by the Biden administration in 2023, including three counts of wire fraud conspiracy, 17 counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy and one count of making false statements to a mortgage lender.

If found guilty on all counts, she faces a maximum sentence of 74 years in prison.

