Monday, May 4, 2026

Michigan Senate Candidate Called Out for ‘Illegal’ Voting in California

'Their entire bench is CRINGE!'

Posted by Editor 1
Mallory McMorrow
Mallory McMorrow / IMAGE: @TeamMcMorrow via X

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) One of the leading Democratic candidates for the open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan faced a series of recent setbacks, buoying GOP hopes of a seat flip in the blue-leaning battleground state.

State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, who is a frontrunner to replace retiring Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., was grilled Sunday morning on CNN over revelations that she had voted in a 2016 California primary election — a full two years after she relocated to Michigan.

Inside Politics host Manu Raju pressed her not only on the dubious ballot-casting, but also her hypocrisy for having made past statements criticizing someone who allegedly had cast an “illegal” ballot in Michigan after moving to California.

McMorrow, however, appeared to shrug off the question of legality in her own case, saying simply that “moving takes a long time.”

It is unclear whether she continued to have property in California at the time of the 2016 primary election, or if she had registered to vote already in Michigan.

Michigan law stipulates that new residents must apply for a state driver’s license and vehicle registration as soon as they establish residency.

“There is no grace period provided in Michigan law,” according to a section on the secretary of state’s website.

McMorrow previously attacked conservative journalist Aldo Buttazzoni, a Claremont Institute fellow who is also affiliated with PragerU, after he wrote that he had cast his ballot for Republican President Donald Trump in Michigan, not Los Angeles.

“So you moved for work and live in California but are registered somewhere you no longer live?” McMorrow replied. “Hopefully PragerU knows that’s illegal.”

The awkward gotcha moment on Sunday from what should have been a sympathetic network was at least the second significant gaffe for McMorrow in a week’s span.

Days earlier, she was reportedly caught deleting thousands of old X posts, including some in which she disparaged Michigan and expressed a desire to return to California.

She repeatedly trashed “middle America” and wrote in a January 2017 post, “There are days like these that make me miss California even more.”

Her spokeswoman, Hannah Lindow, insisted that a mass deletion of posts ahead of a contentious political race was “pretty standard for candidates” and that there was nothing to be concerned about in the vanishing tweets.

“These are normal tweets by a normal person,” Lindow claimed.

But critics have said McMorrow seems anything but normal.

Video of her performative entrance into last month’s state Democratic convention, dancing and prancing alongside a drum line and a parade of people holding signs and cutouts of her head, prompted several high-profile accounts to ridicule her as a “theater kid.”

An official account for the Trump campaign pointed out that her democratic primary rivals were no better.

“Their entire bench is CRINGE!” said the post.

New polling showed McMorrow trailing another Democrat opponent, Abdul El-Sayed, a former state health official who has campaigned alongside controversial far-left provocateur Hasan Piker.

Former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, who narrowly lost his 2024 Senate bid to Sen. Elissa Slotkin by around 20,000 votes (0.3%), appeared to have a significant lead over El-Sayed in a two-way race.

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

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