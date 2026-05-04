Monday, May 4, 2026

Trump Renews Call for Israel to Give Netanyahu a Pardon

Netanyahu and his wife are facing multiple corruption charges...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu
Former President Donald Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu meet at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla. / SCREENSHOT: @Netanyahu via Twitter

(Kyle Anzalone, Libertarian Institute) President Donald Trump is ramping up pressure on Tel Aviv to grant a pardon to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli leader is battling multiple corruption charges.

Trump told the Israeli outlet Kan News on Sunday, “Tell your president to pardon Bibi [Netanyahu’s nickname]. He’s a wartime prime minister. They wouldn’t have Israel if it wasn’t for me and Bibi in that order. You want to have a PM that can focus on the war, not focus on nonsense.”

Netanyahu and his wife are facing multiple corruption charges. Israel’s President Issac Herzog has the power to grant Netanyahu a pardon. Last week, Trump said Herzog could become an Israeli hero by granting Netanyahu a pardon. “I like the guy, Herzog,” Trump said. “He will be a national hero if he gives Bibi a pardon. I will very much appreciate it.”

Herzog says he does not plan to make a decision until negotiations with Netanyahu’s legal team are concluded. Israel will hold elections in October. If Netanyahu’s Likud does not win the election, the chance that the Prime Minister could go to jail increases.

Prior to last week, Trump was attacking Herzog in an effort to pressure him into granting Netanyahu a pardon.

Trump has equated his legal battles with Netanyahu, dismissing both as “witch hunts.”

This article originally appeared at The Libertarian Institute.

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