Monday, May 4, 2026

Trump Says US Acting ‘Like Pirates’ Against Iran

Iran has repeatedly condemned the US blockade and seizures of ships as piracy...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
FILE - A member of the USS Sioux City salutes from the Freedom-class of littoral combat ship, during the ship's commissioning ceremony, Nov. 17, 2018, at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. The Navy that once wanted smaller, speedy warships to chase down pirates has made a speedy pivot to Russia and China and many of those ships, like the USS Sioux City, could be retired. The Navy wants to decommission nine ships in the Freedom-class, warships that cost about $4.5 billion to build. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.comPresident Trump said on Friday that the US Navy was acting “like pirates” while enforcing the blockade against Iran, comments that affirm Tehran’s characterization of the US military action, which has involved seizing ships and Iranian oil.

“We … land on top of it and we took over the ship,” Trump told a crowd of his supporters during a rally in Florida while discussing an Iranian cargo ship the US military fired on and boarded in the Gulf of Oman.

“We took over the cargo, took over the oil. It’s a very profitable business. Who would have thought we were doing that? We’re like pirates. We’re like pirates. We’re sort of like pirates, but we’re not playing games,” he added.

Esmaeil Baqaei, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, said that Trump’s comments were an acknowledgment of the criminal nature of the US blockade.

“The President of the United States has openly described the unlawful seizure of Iranian vessels as ‘piracy,’ brazenly boasting that ‘we act like pirates.’ This was no verbal slip. It was a direct and damning admission of the criminal nature of their actions against international maritime navigation,” Baqaei wrote on X.

“The international community, UN Member States, and the UN Secretary-General must firmly reject any normalization of such blatant violations of international law,” the Iranian spokesman added.

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

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