Did Maryland’s Governor, Likely a 2028 Contender, Lie About a PhD?

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Maryland Democrat Gov. Wes Moore, a top contender for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination, is facing renewed scrutiny over his academic credentials, this time pertaining to claims he was a doctoral candidate.

A new investigation from the Washington Free Beacon suggests Moore likely exaggerated or misrepresented his studies at Oxford University, where he only received a master’s degree.

The report, published Thursday, noted that Moore declared himself a “foremost expert” on radical Islam based on doctoral studies at Oxford, a characterization he used to bolster his 2006 application for a prestigious and highly competitive White House fellowship. At the time, Moore, who was admitted to the White House to work for then-Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, was 27.

However, the Free Beacon found no evidence or registrar records showing Moore was ever a doctoral candidate at Oxford. Moore claimed in his White House application that the doctoral studies began in 2006, but an attached resume lists June 2004 as the actual date.

When asked for clarification, Moore’s office submitted a “degree confirmation” stating he was awarded a “Master of Letters in International Relations,” not a PhD.

The certificate states Moore began the program on Oct. 1, 2001, and completed it on Nov. 3, 2005—conflicting with the 2004 PhD date listed in his resume.

Additional discrepancies involve the thesis title, which itself is missing from Oxford databases. Moore’s resume lists it as The Rise and Ramifications of Radical Islam in the Western Hemisphere, while the certificate calls it Radical Islam in Latin America in the late 20th Century and its Middle Eastern Roots.

The revised title broadens the scope of his study and, by removing the date, makes it appear more directly relevant to 21st-century radical Islam, the outlet noted.

Worse, the Bodleian Library at Oxford has no record of Moore’s thesis because, according to an official, he never submitted it.

“I can see on his record that he has not submitted his thesis to the Bodleian, so they wouldn’t have a record of it,” Oxford deputy communications chief Julia Paolitto said. “MLitt students are required to submit their thesis to the Bodleian in order to confer their degree at a ceremony, however as Mr. Moore has never had a ceremony this is not a requirement he would have needed to fulfil.”

Oxford’s comments contradict Moore spokesperson Ammar Moussa, who claimed that “any insinuation” that did not submit the thesis “is a desperate attempt by a partisan outlet to launder baseless opposition research into a ‘story.’”

Moussa also accused the Free Beacon of “doing what they always do: manufacturing doubt about the accomplishments of a Black veteran, Rhodes Scholar, and public servant because it fits their narrative.”

The report comes a year after Moore faced damning scrutiny over prior claims. In the same White House application, he asserted he had received a Bronze Star for his service in Afghanistan, an award he did not actually receive until two decades later.

He also claimed to have received the Maryland College Football Hall of Fame award, which does not exist. Moore apologized for both claims in 2024.

“I made an honest mistake by including something because my commanding officer thought it was a good idea,” Moore claimed in 2024. “He thought that I earned it and he was already going through the paperwork to process it.”