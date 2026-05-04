Monday, May 4, 2026

Rudy Giuliani Hospitalized, in Critical Condition

Giuliani coughed as he began his nightly online show "America’s Mayor Live” on Friday...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USAFormer New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani is hospitalized in critical but stable condition, his spokesperson said Sunday, days after the Republican hoarsely told his talk show audience that his voice was “a little under the weather.”

The spokesperson, Ted Goodman, didn’t say what sent Giuliani, 81, to the hospital, how long he’s been there or what his prognosis is.

“Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak,” Goodman said in a statement. He said that Giuliani “remains in critical but stable condition.”

Giuliani’s eight-year tenure as the mayor of the nation’s largest city was punctuated by the 9/11 attack in his final months in office, and he became celebrated as “America’s mayor” for his leadership after the 2001 al-Qaida terrorist attack that felled the World Trade Center twin towers.

Giuliani later made an unsuccessful run for president and was an adviser to President Donald Trump, spearheading his efforts to stay in office after his 2020 election loss.

Last year, Trump said he was awarding Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Giuliani coughed as he began his nightly online show “America’s Mayor Live” on Friday. As he spoke, he sounded more raspy than usual. Before launching into a commentary on the Iran war, he remarked: “My voice is a little under the weather, so I won’t be able to speak as loudly as I usually do, but I’ll get closer to the microphone.”

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump called Giuliani “a True Warrior, and the Best Mayor in the History of New York City, BY FAR.”

“What a tragedy that he was treated so badly by the Radical Left Lunatics, Democrats ALL — AND HE WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!” Trump wrote. “They cheated on the Elections, fabricated hundreds of stories, did anything possible to destroy our Nation, and now, look at Rudy. So sad!”

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

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