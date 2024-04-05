Self-Described ‘World’s Sexiest Albino’ Scams BLM Donors Out of $500K

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The self-proclaimed “world’s sexiest albino” and purported founder of a fake Black Lives Matter sub-group is now facing trial after federal investigators apprehended him on charges of allegedly defrauding nearly $500,000 from online donors.

Sir Maejor Page, formerly known as Tyree Conyers-Page, faces federal charges of wire fraud, one count of concealing money laundering and two counts of money laundering after his arrest in September 2020, as reported by the New York Post on Thursday.

The FBI’s investigation alleged that Page fraudulently utilized the name of the BLM nonprofit to establish a subsidiary non-profit under the national organization, notorious for its radical leftist proposals and anti-police protests.

NEW: Actor turned BLM activist and self proclaimed ‘world’s sexiest albino’ is on trial accused of exploiting George Floyd’s death to collect $500K from 1.000 donors Sir Maejor Page, 35, also known as Tyree Conyers-Page is facing federal charges of wire fraud and money… pic.twitter.com/atAtVbbDrF — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) April 4, 2024

The FBI launched a criminal investigation in April 2020 after receiving a complaint about Page’s alleged “misrepresentations” and false claims of being a BLM leader.

Operating a social media page titled “Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta (BLMGA)” on an undisclosed platform, Page solicited donations from his followers, and also utilized the fundraising platform GoFundMe for this purpose.

To manage such donations, Page opened a bank account under the name “Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, Inc.” in 2018. Investigators claimed that the account’s balance fluctuated between $5,000 and -$12.42.

Despite the relatively low balance, donations amassed nearly half a million dollars, according to the FBI. In June 2020, the fraudulent group received $36,493.80; in July 2020, an astounding $370,933.69; and in August 2020, $59,914.69.

Page purportedly maintained sole control over this bank account and allegedly misused the funds for personal purchases. Among Page’s transactions included a property and lot valued at $112,000.

In an apparent effort to conceal his ownership of the property allegedly acquired with the donations, Page listed the transaction as being conducted “by and between Hi Frequency Ohio via Sir Maejor Page.”

Page’s purchases also included food, entertainment, clothing, furniture, a home security system, tailored suits and accessories. As reported by the Post, Page also purchased a Glock handgun and two AR-15 style rifles. In total, Page spent over $200,000 on personal items using the donated funds.

Despite his arrest in 2020, Page is only now facing trial after a prolonged period, according to ABC 13.

On his Vimeo account, Page described himself as “the world’s sexiest Albino model and actor.”