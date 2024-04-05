Quantcast
Thursday, April 4, 2024

Self-Described ‘World’s Sexiest Albino’ Scams BLM Donors Out of $500K

'Among Page’s transactions included a property and lot valued at $112,000..'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - People participate in a Caribbean-led Black Lives Matter rally on June 14, 2020, at Brooklyn's Grand Army Plaza in New York. On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, New York City agreed to pay more than $13 million to settle a civil rights lawsuit brought on behalf of roughly 1,300 people who were arrested or beaten by police during racial injustice demonstrations that swept through the city during the summer of 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willen, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The self-proclaimed “world’s sexiest albino” and purported founder of a fake Black Lives Matter sub-group is now facing trial after federal investigators apprehended him on charges of allegedly defrauding nearly $500,000 from online donors. 

Sir Maejor Page, formerly known as Tyree Conyers-Page, faces federal charges of wire fraud, one count of concealing money laundering and two counts of money laundering after his arrest in September 2020, as reported by the New York Post on Thursday. 

The FBI’s investigation alleged that Page fraudulently utilized the name of the BLM nonprofit to establish a subsidiary non-profit under the national organization, notorious for its radical leftist proposals and anti-police protests.

The FBI launched a criminal investigation in April 2020 after receiving a complaint about Page’s alleged “misrepresentations” and false claims of being a BLM leader.

Operating a social media page titled “Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta (BLMGA)” on an undisclosed platform, Page solicited donations from his followers, and also utilized the fundraising platform GoFundMe for this purpose. 

To manage such donations, Page opened a bank account under the name “Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, Inc.” in 2018. Investigators claimed that the account’s balance fluctuated between $5,000 and -$12.42. 

Despite the relatively low balance, donations amassed nearly half a million dollars, according to the FBI. In June 2020, the fraudulent group received $36,493.80; in July 2020, an astounding $370,933.69; and in August 2020, $59,914.69. 

Page purportedly maintained sole control over this bank account and allegedly misused the funds for personal purchases. Among Page’s transactions included a property and lot valued at $112,000.  

In an apparent effort to conceal his ownership of the property allegedly acquired with the donations, Page listed the transaction as being conducted “by and between Hi Frequency Ohio via Sir Maejor Page.” 

Page’s purchases also included food, entertainment, clothing, furniture, a home security system, tailored suits and accessories. As reported by the Post, Page also purchased a Glock handgun and two AR-15 style rifles. In total, Page spent over $200,000 on personal items using the donated funds.  

Despite his arrest in 2020, Page is only now facing trial after a prolonged period, according to ABC 13.

On his Vimeo account, Page described himself as “the world’s sexiest Albino model and actor.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Mexico Crackdown on Immigration Fuels Speculation of Biden Quid Pro Quo
Next article
ESPN Host Slams Sore-Loser Hillary Clinton for ‘Get Over Yourself’ Remark

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com