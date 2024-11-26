Quantcast
Monday, November 25, 2024

Bill Maher Calls Neil deGrasse Tyson ‘Part of the Problem’ after Sports Debate

'That's nuts, and it sure ain't scientific. And it's in Scientific American. And that's why the Democrats lost the election...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Neil deGrasse Tyson and Bill Maher
Neil deGrasse Tyson and Bill Maher / IMAGE: Real Time with Bill Maher via YouTube

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Real Time host Bill Maher called out scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson after he refused to admit men have an advantage while competing in sports.

In the Friday night interview, Maher referenced an article that was in Scientific American that said there are not biological differences, but biases between male and female athletes.

“Inequity between male and female athletes is a result not of inherent biological differences between the sexes but of biases in how they are treated in sports,” the article claimed.

“That’s nuts, and it sure ain’t scientific,” Maher bluntly stated. “And it’s in Scientific American. And that’s why the Democrats lost the election.”

The debate began as the two discussed Scientific American’s editor-in-chief resigning after she went on a post election rant because President-elect Donald Trump was victorious over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Maher questioned Tyson.

“Engage in the idea here,” Maher said. “What I’m asking is Scientific American is saying basically that the reason why a WNBA team can’t beat the Lakers is because of societal biases.”

Tyson stated the editor-in chief no longer had her job, which caused Maher to become annoyed.

“Not because of this!” Maher told the astrophysicist. “I said the scandal is not her tweet… you don’t see a problem here?”

Tyson tried to made an odd point to try to support the study published.

He claimed women would have an advantage in swimming. “Long distance swimming, women might actually have the advantage, you look into that,” he stated.

Maher was visibly annoyed and told Tyson he was “part of the problem.”

“I can’t get a scientist to say that Scientific American, the magazine, as so many institutions, have been ideologically captured by this very, very far-left wing to the point where they’re denying stuff that is just obvious to the naked eye,” Maher said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
