Friday, November 15, 2024

Scientific American Editor Resigns after Election Night Rant about ‘F**king Fascists’

'I’m going to take some time to think about what comes next (and go birdwatching)...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Woman Watching Election Results
Woman Watching Election Results / IMAGE: deepai.org

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) In the wake of an unhinged election night rant, Laura Helmuth, former editor-in-chief of the Scientific American resigned her post, the Washington Post reported.

“I’ve decided to leave Scientific American after an exciting 4.5 years as editor in chief,” Helmuth wrote in a post on left-wing social media site Bluesky.

“I’m going to take some time to think about what comes next (and go birdwatching),” the disgraced editor continued. 

Helmuth penned a series of incendiary posts in the wake of president-elect Donald Trump’s dominant victory in the 2024 election.

“Gen X is so full of f***ing fascists,” Helmuth complained in one post, adding in another that she sympathizes with those “whose meanest, dumbest, most bigoted high school classmates are celebrating early results because f**k them to the moon and back.”

The former editor concluded her unhinged rant by railing against middle America and her own past.

“Every four years I remember why I left Indiana (where I grew up) and remember why I respect the people who stayed and are trying to make it less racist and sexist,” she wrote. “The moral arc of the universe isn’t going to bend itself.”

In a follow up message, however, Helmuth apologized for her rant, claiming that she was under the influence of “shock and confusion in the wake of the election.”

In her apology she claimed that she respects and values “people across the political spectrum,” adding that, despite her rhetoric, she is committed to “civil communication and editorial objectivity.”

The Scientific American issued a statement thanking Helmuth for her work, but made no mention of her bizarre outburst.

“We thank Laura for her four years leading Scientific American during which time the magazine won major science communications awards and saw the establishment of a reimagined digital newsroom,” the statement said.

Helmuth in the past has written for publications such as Slate and the Washington Post.
