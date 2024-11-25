The State Dept. Hosting In-House Therapy Sessions over Trump’s Win

(Headline USA) The State Department reportedly offered in-house therapy sessions for agency employees after President-elect Donald Trump’s electoral victory this month.

In one email sent to the entire agency, titled “Managing stress during change,” State Department employees were encouraged to attend a one-hour session in which they could discuss their feelings about the election’s results.

“Change is a constant in our lives, but it can often bring about stress and uncertainty,” the email said. “Join us for an insightful webinar where we delve into effective stress management techniques to help you navigate these challenging times. This session will provide tips and practical strategies for managing stress and maintaining your well being.”

The State Department’s Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs organized a separate meeting for its employees, led by Barbara Leaf, the assistant secretary of state for near eastern affairs, and John Bass, the acting undersecretary for political affairs, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

The gathering turned into a “cry session,” according to a source familiar with the event.

In a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week, Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., demanded to know many taxpayer dollars were used to fund the therapy sessions.

“I am concerned that the Department is catering to federal employees who are personally devastated by the normal functioning of American democracy through the provision of government-funded mental health counseling because Kamala Harris was not elected President of the United States,” Issa wrote.

Issa also noted the report raises concerns that State Department employees will effectively carry out Trump’s agenda once he is in office.

“The mere fact that the department is hosting these sessions raises significant questions about the willingness of its personnel to implement the lawful policy priorities that the American people elected President Trump to pursue and implement,” the letter said.

“The Trump administration has a mandate for wholesale change in the foreign policy arena, and if foreign service officers cannot follow through on the American people’s preferences, they should resign and seek a political appointment in the next Democrat administration,” Issa added.