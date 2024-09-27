Biden Sabotages Kamala Harris, Connects Her to Current Admin.

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Even though Kamala Harris and the people who work for her campaign have tried their best to distance Harris from the Joe Biden administration, Biden still does everything possible to ensure Harris is still associated with the disastrous administration.

On Sept. 25, 2024, Biden appeared on The View and, while there, discussed how involved Harris was during the administration, indirectly saying that she was also partially responsible for everything that the Biden-Harris administration did.

“As Vice President, there wasn’t a single thing that I did that she couldn’t do, and so I was able to delegate her responsibility on everything from foreign policy to domestic policy,” Biden said.

BIDEN: "As Vice President, there wasn't a single thing that I did that she couldn't do and so I was able to delegate her responsibility on everything from foreign policy to domestic policy." Joe is Kamala. Kamala is Joe. pic.twitter.com/iPAPZUoOjL — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 25, 2024

The video clip became viral on Twitter, and many conservatives quickly pointed out that Harris probably would never be able to distance herself from the administration, which could make her less popular among voters.

Biden just went on the view and confirmed that Kamala has been working with him on all things "foreign policy" and "domestic policy." Kamala will never be able to distance herself from this failed administration. pic.twitter.com/vkbs9ODJ85 — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 25, 2024

The recent news came while the Harris campaign was trying to distance itself from Biden and the current administration.

On Aug. 14, 2024, the New York Post published an exclusive report that shared the comments of a Democratic campaign operative who stated that Harris was trying to disassociate herself from Biden because his polling numbers on issues like the economy were “horrible” and would, therefore, not help her campaign.

Harris did something similar during the last presidential debate on ABC News.

“Clearly, I am not Joe Biden, and I am certainly not Donald Trump,” she said.

Kamala Harris: "Clearly, I am not Joe Biden, and I am certainly not Donald Trump." https://t.co/YMkuJmpIzd pic.twitter.com/LAHL8VANoW — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 11, 2024

This was not the only time Biden tried to sabotage Harris’s presidential campaign. During his speech at the Democratic National Convention, he also linked Harris to the administration.

“We’ve had one of the most extraordinary four years of progress ever. Period. When I say we, I mean Kamala and me,” Biden said, according to Time.

Another viral moment was when Biden wore a red Make America Great Again hat while visiting firefighters in Pennsylvania.