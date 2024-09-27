Quantcast
Thursday, September 26, 2024

Biden Sabotages Kamala Harris, Connects Her to Current Admin.

'Kamala will never be able to distance herself from this failed administration...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Kamala Harris and Joe Biden
Kamala Harris embraces Joe Biden after a speech on healthcare in Raleigh, N.C. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Even though Kamala Harris and the people who work for her campaign have tried their best to distance Harris from the Joe Biden administration, Biden still does everything possible to ensure Harris is still associated with the disastrous administration.

On Sept. 25, 2024, Biden appeared on The View and, while there, discussed how involved Harris was during the administration, indirectly saying that she was also partially responsible for everything that the Biden-Harris administration did.

“As Vice President, there wasn’t a single thing that I did that she couldn’t do, and so I was able to delegate her responsibility on everything from foreign policy to domestic policy,” Biden said.

The video clip became viral on Twitter, and many conservatives quickly pointed out that Harris probably would never be able to distance herself from the administration, which could make her less popular among voters.

The recent news came while the Harris campaign was trying to distance itself from Biden and the current administration.

On Aug. 14, 2024, the New York Post published an exclusive report that shared the comments of a Democratic campaign operative who stated that Harris was trying to disassociate herself from Biden because his polling numbers on issues like the economy were “horrible” and would, therefore, not help her campaign.

Harris did something similar during the last presidential debate on ABC News.

“Clearly, I am not Joe Biden, and I am certainly not Donald Trump,” she said.

This was not the only time Biden tried to sabotage Harris’s presidential campaign. During his speech at the Democratic National Convention, he also linked Harris to the administration.

“We’ve had one of the most extraordinary four years of progress ever. Period. When I say we, I mean Kamala and me,” Biden said, according to Time.

Another viral moment was when Biden wore a red Make America Great Again hat while visiting firefighters in Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
New George Floyd? Politicians, Media, Celebrities Make New Victim
Next article
Coca-Cola Allegedly Engages in Election Interference, Despite Potential Boycott

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com