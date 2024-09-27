Coca-Cola Allegedly Engages in Election Interference, Despite Potential Boycott

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Conservatives on Twitter have declared a boycott of Coca-Cola after the company allegedly showed its true, Donald Trump-hating colors by interfering in the 2024 election.

An anonymous person, @jackunheard, wrote about what happened on Twitter, posting screenshots as evidence. The social media post became viral, causing outrage from other conservatives.

🚨 BREAKING: The Coca Cola boycott is officially happening. Their new custom website allows the use of "Harris 2024" but prohibits "Trump 2024" due to it being deemed "political in nature" or "offensive." This is election interference. People have also reported that you can… pic.twitter.com/m667mXl4aS — Jack (@jackunheard) September 25, 2024

“BREAKING: The Coca-Cola boycott is officially happening. Their new custom website allows the use of ‘Harris 2024′ but prohibits ‘Trump 2024’ due to it being deemed ‘political in nature’ or ‘offensive.’ This is election interference,” the person wrote.

However, it was also noted that the company didn’t turn out to be just anti-Trump. According to @jackunheard, Coca-Cola is also anti-Christian.

“People have also reported that you can use the name ‘Allah,’ but not ‘Jesus’ because they restrict ‘religious figures’ to not offend anyone. Last time I checked, ‘Allah’ is a religious figure,” @jackunheard added.

In a follow-up tweet, @jackunheard thanked Libs of TikTok for providing the information to him.

In the following tweet, he provided a list of Coca-Cola’s own companies, making it easier for conservatives to determine which other companies must be boycotted.

Here’s a list of Coca-Cola’s brands: 1. Coca-Cola

2. Sprite

3. Fanta

4. Fresca

5. Powerade

6. Dasani

7. Smartwater

8. Minute Maid

9. Simply

10. Fairlife

11. Costa Coffee

12. Honest Tea

13. Fuze Tea

14. Gold Peak

15. AHA (sparkling water)

16. Aquarius

17. Schweppes

18. Innocent… — Jack (@jackunheard) September 25, 2024

Some people in the comments section claimed that @jackunheard is lying and that it is possible to include Trump’s name on a soda can. However, others on the social media platform wrote that the website prohibits this.

In another tweet, @jackunheard claimed that the company shut down its “Custom Can” site after receiving backlash for not allowing Trump’s name to be put on a can while allowing Harris’s name to be on a can.

🚨 BREAKING Coca Cola has shut down their “Custom Can” site after receiving backlash for not allowing “Trump”, but allowing “Kamala”. Great work guys!!👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/Va4jNZnlSf pic.twitter.com/3uSCq7NHwM — Jack (@jackunheard) September 26, 2024

However, the Community Notes under the post noted that the company didn’t shut down its custom-can website, adding that the names of other politicians could also not be put on the can. Among those names were “Harris,” “Biden,” “Walz” and others.

However, the Community Notes didn’t stop the boycott, resulting in Coca-Cola dropping in the stock market.

🚨BREAKING: Coca Cola is dropping HOT in the stock market after getting exposed yesterday filtering out “Trump” and “Jesus” on their cans, but allowing “Kamala”, “Satan”, and “Allah”. Keep the pressure🔥 #BoycottCocaCola Go Woke, Go Broke. pic.twitter.com/dq9k0kiB0K — Jack (@jackunheard) September 26, 2024

Even though it turned out that the company was prohibiting the usage of the names of both Democratic and Republican politicians, it doesn’t deny that Coca-Cola is not conservative. The company previously pushed anti-white seminars on its white workers and was accused of paying the NAACP to call soda taxes “racist.”