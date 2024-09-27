Quantcast
Thursday, September 26, 2024

Coca-Cola Allegedly Engages in Election Interference, Despite Potential Boycott

'The Coca-Cola boycott is officially happening...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Conservatives on Twitter have declared a boycott of Coca-Cola after the company allegedly showed its true, Donald Trump-hating colors by interfering in the 2024 election.

An anonymous person, @jackunheard, wrote about what happened on Twitter, posting screenshots as evidence. The social media post became viral, causing outrage from other conservatives.

“BREAKING: The Coca-Cola boycott is officially happening. Their new custom website allows the use of ‘Harris 2024′ but prohibits ‘Trump 2024’ due to it being deemed ‘political in nature’ or ‘offensive.’ This is election interference,” the person wrote.

However, it was also noted that the company didn’t turn out to be just anti-Trump. According to @jackunheard, Coca-Cola is also anti-Christian.

“People have also reported that you can use the name ‘Allah,’ but not ‘Jesus’ because they restrict ‘religious figures’ to not offend anyone. Last time I checked, ‘Allah’ is a religious figure,” @jackunheard added.

In a follow-up tweet, @jackunheard thanked Libs of TikTok for providing the information to him.

In the following tweet, he provided a list of Coca-Cola’s own companies, making it easier for conservatives to determine which other companies must be boycotted.

Some people in the comments section claimed that @jackunheard is lying and that it is possible to include Trump’s name on a soda can. However, others on the social media platform wrote that the website prohibits this.

In another tweet, @jackunheard claimed that the company shut down its “Custom Can” site after receiving backlash for not allowing Trump’s name to be put on a can while allowing Harris’s name to be on a can.

However, the Community Notes under the post noted that the company didn’t shut down its custom-can website, adding that the names of other politicians could also not be put on the can. Among those names were “Harris,” “Biden,” “Walz” and others.

However, the Community Notes didn’t stop the boycott, resulting in Coca-Cola dropping in the stock market.

Even though it turned out that the company was prohibiting the usage of the names of both Democratic and Republican politicians, it doesn’t deny that Coca-Cola is not conservative. The company previously pushed anti-white seminars on its white workers and was accused of paying the NAACP to call soda taxes “racist.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Biden Sabotages Kamala Harris, Connects Her to Current Admin.

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com