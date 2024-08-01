Quantcast
Biden Demoted to Opening-Day Speech at DNC after Establishment Coup

'Monday night is Joe’s night. And then he’ll turn the keys over [to Harris]...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Joe Biden
Joe Biden / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Joe Biden, who was initially supposed to deliver the closing remarks at the Democratic National Convention, will instead only give a speech on the opening night, just before he leaves the political world forever and “turns the key over” to Kamala Harris, the new presumptive Democratic nominee. 

“Monday night is Joe’s night. And then he’ll turn the keys over [to Harris],” an individual familiar with what would happen during the DCN told CNN.

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Biden had been expected to win the Democratic nomination and deliver the convention’s closing remarks for months.

However, he was recently demoted only to opening night—typically reserved for the person leaving the spotlight—after he dropped his reelection bid, caving to the incredible pressure from the establishment that is the Democratic Party to step aside.

Since Biden’s withdrawal from the race on July 21, 2024, Harris has secured enough Democratic delegates. She will be formally nominated as the party’s candidate at the Chicago convention, scheduled from Aug. 19, 2024, to Aug. 22, 2024.

The news source added that the opening night’s programming would highlight Biden’s supposed “legacy and achievements” before fully concentrating on Harris’s campaign.

“[The convention] is our opportunity to tell our story directly to the American people, rally behind the Democratic nominees and grow our broad and diverse coalition to defeat Donald Trump,” DNC spokesman Matt Hill said.

It was also reported that Harris’s running mate will be announced next week and will address the convention on Aug. 21, 2024.

Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Doug Emhoff, Harris’s husband, will also be among the speakers at the DNC.

Trump, who had scheduled a second debate with Biden on Sept. 10, 2024, before Biden dropped out, said he would wait until after Harris gets her party’s official nomination before committing to any debate with her, just in case Democrats decide to replace her as well as they did with Biden.

