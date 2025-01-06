Watch as Biden Can’t Pronounce the Name of the Birthday Boy

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) President Joe Biden failed to pronounce the name of a 17-year-old boy he invited to the podium Sunday as he tried to sing “Happy Birthday” to him.

Biden brought the teenage boy named Alicio to the front of the East Room after signing the Social Security Fairness Act, video posted on social media shows.

The 82-year-old Democrat sang the words to “Happy Birthday” off-key before mumbling through the part where he had to say Alicio’s name.

“Happy Birthday to you. Happy Birthday to you. Happy Birthday…” Biden trailed off before spitting out gibberish in place of the boy’s name. “Happy Birthday to… alright!”

Biden invites a guy on stage to sing Happy Birthday to him, but can't pronounce his name. What an embarrassment! pic.twitter.com/08rooOahK0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 5, 2025

The subject of Biden’s gaffe stood beside him, grinning through the cringe.

Social media users ripped into Biden as an “embarrassment,” rejoicing that 15 days remain until President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

“Have you ever sung ‘Happy Birthday’ to someone, forgot their name, and just mumbled it instead? Joe Biden just did that,” Trump supporter and X influencer “Brick Suit” said.

Biden attempts to sing Happy Birthday to a kid named Alicio: “Happy Birthday aliiiilalooouuuu *inaudible* Happy Birthday to you.” 15 days left. pic.twitter.com/aZkpiE6v2S — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 5, 2025

🔊 pic.twitter.com/nQTfsFRW9e — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) January 5, 2025

LMAO! Biden brings a man on stage to sing Happy Birthday to him, but stumbles over his name. pic.twitter.com/g6vhVgr3Tj — Jack (@jackunheard) January 5, 2025

Before botching Alicio’s “Happy Birthday,” Biden signature put into law a bill meant to increase Social Security benefits for government employees including teachers, firefighters, police officers and “others,” CNBC reported.

Biden said, “The bill I’m signing today is about a simple proposition: Americans who have worked hard all their lives to earn an honest living should be able to retire with economic security and dignity.”

On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris embarrassed herself similarly—she forgot the words to the Pledge of Allegiance.

Kamala Harris is just one heartbeat away from becoming our next president and yet she can’t remember the pledge of allegiance. Perhaps it is because she grew up in Canada and hates America? Perhaps she’s drunk? Perhaps she’s stupid. We may never know. h/t @CollinRugg pic.twitter.com/R5lJKExKL9 — @amuse (@amuse) January 3, 2025

While standing before a room of senators she was responsible for swearing in as part of the 119th Congress, Harris butchered the Pledge of Allegiance in a moment that has since gone viral.

“Kamala Harris is just one heartbeat away from becoming our next president and yet she can’t remember the pledge of allegiance. Perhaps it is because she grew up in Canada and hates America? Perhaps she’s drunk? Perhaps she’s stupid. We may never know,” X user @amuse wrote.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.