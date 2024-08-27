Biden Enters Second Week of Vacation as Trump Honors Servicemen

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Bide appears to be running away daily pressures of the presidency as he begins his second consecutive week of vacation, the New York Post reported on Monday.

Biden arrived in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on Sunday, following a five-day stay at the $37 million ranch of Democratic donor and federal board appointee Joe Kiani.

The president is expected to stay at his $2.7 million Rehoboth Beach home until Friday, with no public engagements planned during this time, according to his White House schedule.

Biden’s extended vacation coincides with growing Republican mounting concerns about a power vacuum in the White House, particularly as Vice President Kamala Harris travels the country for her presidential campaign.

On Sunday, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., jokingly suggested that Susan Rice, a former Obama official and current director of the Domestic Policy Council, might actually be running the White House.

Biden’s notable retreat from the spotlight follows his forced and controversial withdrawal from the 2024 race under pressure from his own party’s top leaders.

He skipped the Democratic National Convention’s grand finale, dodged major engagements with the media and has shown limited support for Harris, only appearing at one campaign event before the DNC speech.

While Biden relaxed in Rehoboth on Monday, former President Donald Trump honored the 13 servicemen killed during Biden’s controversial withdrawal from Afghanistan by laying a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery.

Before Sunday, Biden spent several days at Kiani’s massive 8,000-acre ranch in California. This relationship has renewed scrutiny after media outlets reported that Biden did not pay for his stay at Kiani’s property.

In 2021, Biden appointed Kiani, a billionaire and CEO of the medical tech company Masimo, to the influential President’s Council on Science and Technology (PCAST). This came after Kiani made multi-million-dollar donations to Biden-affiliated causes.

He specifically gave $750,000 to Unite the Country, a pro-Biden super PAC, in 2017 and donated $1 million to the Biden Inaugural Committee in 2021. Notably, since Biden’s inauguration, Kiani’s company has received $3 million in federal contracts, according to the House Oversight Committee.