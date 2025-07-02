Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Illegal Alien Resorted to Cannibalism While in Custody, Noem Says

'And while they had him in his seat, he started to eat himself and they had to get him off and get him medical attention...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kristi Noem
Kristi Noem / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) An illegal alien resorted to cannibalism while being deported from the U.S., Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Tuesday at a Florida press conference with President Donald Trump.

The individual, whom the administration has not yet publicly identified, forced the flight crew to seek medical attention due to his psychotic behavior.

“The other day, I was talking to some marshals who have been partnering with ICE. They said that they had detained a cannibal and put him on a plane to take him home,” Noem said at the newly opened Alligator Alcatraz immigration detention center in Florida.  

“And while they had him in his seat, he started to eat himself and they had to get him off and get him medical attention,” she added. 

Noem referenced the case to sound the alarm about the kind of individuals who broke into the U.S. under former President Joe Biden’s lax border policies. 

“These are the kind of deranged individuals that are on our streets in America that we’re trying to target and get out of our country,” Noem continued. “Because they are so deranged, they don’t belong here and … they shouldn’t be walking the streets with our children.” 

Noem, along with Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, toured the newly inaugurated detention center, described as a “state-of-the-art facility” that boasts 3,000 beds. 

DHS said among those who could be transferred to Alligator Alcatraz are Santo Villaba-Reyes, a Venezuelan national convicted of homicide, and Alberto Godinez-Lopez, a Guatemalan national also convicted of homicide. 

“Alligator Alcatraz, and other facilities like it, will give us the capability to lock up some of the worst scumbags who entered our country under the previous administration,” Noem stated in a press statement on Monday. “We will expand facilities and bed space in just days, thanks to our partnership with Florida. Make America safe again.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Ex-FBI Agent Charged in Jan. 6 Protest Now Working on DOJ Weaponization Task Force

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com