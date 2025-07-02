Illegal Alien Resorted to Cannibalism While in Custody, Noem Says

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) An illegal alien resorted to cannibalism while being deported from the U.S., Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Tuesday at a Florida press conference with President Donald Trump.

The individual, whom the administration has not yet publicly identified, forced the flight crew to seek medical attention due to his psychotic behavior.

“The other day, I was talking to some marshals who have been partnering with ICE. They said that they had detained a cannibal and put him on a plane to take him home,” Noem said at the newly opened Alligator Alcatraz immigration detention center in Florida.

HOLY CRAP! Kristi Noem just said that an illegal alien started to EAT HIMSELF while being transported. Speechless. pic.twitter.com/4hZ7uMfRKs — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 1, 2025

“And while they had him in his seat, he started to eat himself and they had to get him off and get him medical attention,” she added.

Noem referenced the case to sound the alarm about the kind of individuals who broke into the U.S. under former President Joe Biden’s lax border policies.

“These are the kind of deranged individuals that are on our streets in America that we’re trying to target and get out of our country,” Noem continued. “Because they are so deranged, they don’t belong here and … they shouldn’t be walking the streets with our children.”

Noem, along with Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, toured the newly inaugurated detention center, described as a “state-of-the-art facility” that boasts 3,000 beds.

DHS said among those who could be transferred to Alligator Alcatraz are Santo Villaba-Reyes, a Venezuelan national convicted of homicide, and Alberto Godinez-Lopez, a Guatemalan national also convicted of homicide.

“Alligator Alcatraz, and other facilities like it, will give us the capability to lock up some of the worst scumbags who entered our country under the previous administration,” Noem stated in a press statement on Monday. “We will expand facilities and bed space in just days, thanks to our partnership with Florida. Make America safe again.”