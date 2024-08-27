Quantcast
Gen-Z Voters Reveal Widening Gender Gap in Political Affiliation Ahead of 2024 Election

'Men under 30 are much more likely to support Donald Trump than women their age. It’s a far bigger gender gap than in older generations...'

Gender gap / Graphic by Ben Sellers, Headline USA; photo by Hilary Weeks via GOOP; state illustrations by Office of Paul Sahre

(Matthew Doarnberger, Headline USA) Recent polling ahead of the 2024 presidential election has revealed a startling new trend among the youngest registered voters, BizPac Review reported.

According to a recent New York Times/Sienna poll, Generation Z has the largest gender gap among all voters who were polled.

“Men under 30 are much more likely to support Donald Trump than women their age,” said the Times. “It’s a far bigger gender gap than in older generations.”

Polling in six swing states that was conducted in August indicated that young men favored former president Donald Trump by 13 points while young women favored Vice President Kamala Harris by 38 points. In total, this represents a whopping 51-point gap between men and women in this age group.

Age groups of 30-44, 45-64 and 65+ were also polled for the study. None of these other age groups had gender gaps as wide as those under 30 experienced.

The strong divide between young male and female voters may make voters in that generation less collectively reliable for the Democratic Party in future elections.

“A growing gender gap among Gen Z voters makes the impact of young voters less certain and raises important questions about why young voters, thought to be more liberal than previous generations of voters, have become strongly polarized along gender lines,” noted The Hill.

A poll conducted by SurveyUSA in early August showed that Donald Trump was leading Kamala Harris among voters from 18-34, according to Newsweek.

The Center for Information & Research on Civil Learning and Engagement estimated that 50% of the 18–29-year-old demographic voted in the 2020 presidential election. This was a significant jump from just 39% in 2016.

According to the Daily Wire, exit poll data showed that 68% of unmarried women voted Democrat in the 2022 midterm elections. Married men, married women and single men all went Republican in the same election.

