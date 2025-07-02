Wednesday, July 2, 2025

DOJ Busts Chinese Nationals Spying on Navy Personnel and Bases 

'This case underscores the Chinese government’s sustained and aggressive effort to infiltrate our military and undermine our national security from within...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
America-China relations
An American flag is flown next to the Chinese national emblem during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Trump-led DOJ busted two Chinese nationals for spying on U.S. Navy service members and bases, and for plotting to recruit others on behalf of the People’s Republic of China. 

Prosecutors said that Yuance Chen, 38, and Liren “Ryan” Lai, 39, were arrested on June 27 and arraigned Monday on a criminal complaint charging them with overseeing and carrying out a clandestine intelligence operation. 

These operations allegedly took place within the Northern District of California and were allegedly conducted on behalf of China’s principal foreign intelligence agency, the Ministry of State Security (MSS). 

Chen, a green card holder, and Lai, who entered the U.S. on a tourist visa, now face charges of violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act. 

Their scheme included the facilitation of “dead drop” cash payments in exchange for information relating to U.S. national security.  

“This case underscores the Chinese government’s sustained and aggressive effort to infiltrate our military and undermine our national security from within,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a press statement. 

“The Justice Department will not stand by while hostile nations embed spies in our country – we will expose foreign operatives, hold their agents to account, and protect the American people from covert threats to our national security,” she added. 

According to Bondi, Lai recruited Chen to work for the MSS in or around 2022. 

“While in Guangzhou, China, in January 2022, Lai and Chen worked together to facilitate a dead-drop payment of at least $10,000 on behalf of the MSS, working with other individuals located in the United States to leave a backpack with the cash at a day-use locker at a recreational facility located in Livermore, California,” the DOJ said. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Florida Ends All Sales Taxes on Gold, Silver, Platinum
Next article
Hackers Say They Have 100GB of Trump Emails

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com