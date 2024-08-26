Contagious in Chicago: Diseased Dems Spread More than Just BS at National Convention

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Multiple attendees of the Democratic National Convention reported contracting COVID-19, despite taking measures such as masking and vaccination, according to the New York Post.

Responses from Democrats who contracted the virus ranged from prideful posting of COVID tests to rage at the DNC for taking no measures against the spread of the illness.

Claim: "It's not the DNC's fault people got sick." Reality: Despite saying it was going all in on accessibility, the only COVID policy the DNC had was "masks will be allowed if necessary due to a disability." The DNC is very much at fault. https://t.co/IkKTiTr74W pic.twitter.com/teGyLAGnDq — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) August 26, 2024

The convention did not require masking, social distancing or vaccination passports for those attending the event. In fact, the organization only allowed masks for those with disabilities.

Several maskers scolded the organization for not taking precautions during an apparent COVID surge.

“I arrived at the DNC healthy and hopeful and left very sick and disillusioned,” said human rights lawyer Yasmine Taeb.

Indeed. I arrived at the DNC healthy and hopeful and left very sick and disillusioned. https://t.co/oqWfFVjyMk pic.twitter.com/LdOMBd42aR — Yasmine Taeb (@YasmineTaeb) August 24, 2024

It was a dramatic departure from the 2020 convention, when Democrats during the Trump presidency were eager to do everything within their power to shut down the economy and spread alarm about the pandemic ahead of the November election.

Democrats used the virus as a pretense to push unprecedented mail-in balloting, which some suspect was a means primarily for massive vote fraud in key swing states.

But the concerns about a public health outbreak were the last thing leftists wanted to promote this time around, as they instead spread rumors about a fake Beyoncé concert in order to discourage people from leaving before Vice President Kamala Harris’s acceptance speech.

Meanwhile, it seems that at social events like the “Hotties for Harris” reception, which was attended by longtime COVID panicmonger Taylor Lorenz, Democrats were also spreading disease.

Taylor Lorenz says she was given a plan b pill out of a gum ball machine at the “Hotties for Harris” party last night #DNC2024 Video courtesy of Jessica Kraus on IG. pic.twitter.com/NdME3ra9pb — Linda Catalina (@wakeupwithlinda) August 22, 2024

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that, according to wastewater data, COVID numbers were “very high.”

Rough estimates concluded that tens of thousands of people, including 7,000 delegates, attended the convention.

Chicago’s United Center, which hosted the main speakers of the event, can hold about 20,000 people.

One interview even addressed the drastic change from not having a convention at all in 2020, to hosting a massive event with thousands of people.

"What is it like being in a room where four years ago this would have been a superspreader event?" There is so much misinformation in this interview. The DNC convention is a superspreader and happening during the peak of one of the largest summer COVID surges of the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/PDE2Z44YzI — Dr. Lucky Tran (@luckytran) August 23, 2024

“We are incredibly blessed to have the art of science and vaccinations,” said a registered nurse attending the event.

“And also those who don’t wish to get a vaccination have the ability to wear a mask,” the nurse continued. “It’s about freedom of choice … the governments taken care of us, and it feels really good to breathe air and see everyone’s smiling faces.”

The FDA approved a new round of COVID vaccines last week in an attempt to curb a winter surge.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.