FBI Emails Expose Biden DOJ’s Push to Stack Charges Against Trump

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Newly released emails reveal the Biden administration’s hunger to stack criminal charges against President Donald Trump—even over his purported ties to a Jan. 6 defendants’ choir.

The 2023-era emails—obtained by the Senate Judiciary Committee—showed anti-Trump prosecutors discussing ways to link Trump to the choir based on a single Forbes article.

According to the New York Post, this desperate long-shot attempt served as an “example of the nitpicking malice of anti-Trump lawfare that tainted special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation, during Joe Biden’s presidency.”

One of the emails showed former DOJ prosecutor JP Cooney asking colleagues if they could do “some work to nail down on Trump’s role” in the choir.

The subject line read, “J6 Prisoner Choir/DJT,” and included a link to the Forbes story headlined, “Trump Collaborates On Song With Jan. 6 Defendants.”

In it, Cooney wrote that “Trump recorded the Pledge of Allegiance” at Mar-a-Lago with now-FBI Director Kash Patel and former Fox host Ed Henry.

Cooney is no stranger to anti-Trump lawfare, having worked for both Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Jack Smith.

“The profits are routed to an LLC run by Henry, and proceeds are intended for families of incarcerated J6 defendants — but there is apparently a vetting process that excludes families of defendants who assaulted police officers,” Cooney added.

“I asked Ahmed [likely prosecutor Ahmed Baset, who was fired earlier this month] to preserve this last night. I’ll talk to Maria/Erin and Julia about doing some follow up here to nail down Trump’s role,” Cooney continued.

FBI internal emails show HOW OBSESSED Biden's DOJ were with targeting Trump with new criminal charges They wanted to see if they can charge Trump for January 6th defendants singing a song in prison pic.twitter.com/OkzC9F0HY7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 20, 2025

According to the Post, Cooney ordered colleagues to look at “some process on Ed Henry’s LLC,” likely referring to subpoenas or even search warrants.

The email landed on former FBI Agent Walter Giardina, who replied to say he was “working” on the probe and vowed to “put together” his findings.

Giardina’s role was deeply troubling given his blatant hostility toward Trump. Whistleblowers revealed Giardina “openly stated his desire to investigate Trump, even if it meant false predication.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley excoriated the Biden administration’s weaponization of the DOJ and the FBI.

“Instead of focusing on DOJ and FBI’s core law enforcement responsibilities, partisan prosecutors and agents were surfing the web to find any shred of information they could use to spin another baseless case against Trump,” Grassley said in remarks to the Post. “Their actions are a disservice to Americans, who pay their salaries and depend on DOJ and FBI to keep them safe.”

Patel, who himself was targeted by the FBI’s partisan hacks, has been tasked with purging the bureau of corruption.