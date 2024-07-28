Quantcast
Another Popular Rapper Rebukes Kamala and Endorses Trump: ‘Do Your Research’

'Do not vote for Kamala...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Another rapper has called out Vice President Kamala Harris, urging his massive following not to vote for her in the 2024 election—and endorsing President Donald Trump in the same posts. 

Swae Lee, a member of the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd with over 50 million listeners on Spotify, delivered the blunt message on Twitter: “Do not vote for Kamala !!! Do your research on that whole camp.” 

Swae Lee, born Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown, is known for global hits Unforgettable and Sunflower with Post Malone. He posted the dire warning on Saturday, garnering over 9.2 million views.

It was not the only anti-Harris message he shared. He praised Trump for his policies supporting historically black colleges and universities. 

“Go look at what [T]rump did for blacks [and] hbcus [sic],” he wrote in one tweet. “All type shit media don’t show everything bro.” 

In another post, the rapper criticized high taxes and foreign aid, writing, “I pay over millions in tax dollars every year. … Those lil dollars that come off your checks they gave it away !!!!!!! Think about that sh*t.” 

Swae Lee also urged black Americans not to vote for Harris based solely on her race. She did not do anything but propose policies “against y’all,” he wrote, referring to black Americans.

“Voting just cuz you think she’s black is not going to end in your favor,” the rapper concluded. 

Harris’s tenure as San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general starkly contrasts with the progressive rhetoric she has hijacked while campaigning for president in 2020.

Then-Democratic candidate Tulsi Gabbard criticized Harris over this record during the DNC debate in 2020.

“She put over 15,000 people in jail for marijuana violations and laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana,” Gabbard said.  

Gabbard added, “She blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so. She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor in the state of California and she fought to keep cash bail systems in place.” 

Swae Lee joins a growing list of rappers and hip-hop personalities endorsing Trump for president ahead of the 2024 election.

Reality show star and entrepreneur Amber Rose delivered a powerful pro-Trump speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Sexyy Red, one of the biggest female rappers in 2024, hailed Trump for pardoning hip-hop legend Lil Wayne and for passing stimulus checks in 2021. 

Kodak Black, who was pardoned by Trump, has also endorsed him. According to XXL Magazine, New York City drill rappers Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow welcomed Trump for a massive rally in the Bronx in May. 

As reported by the outlet, the list of rappers backing Trump and Republicans includes Meek Mill, 50 Cent, Chief Keef, Bandman Kevo, Benny The Butcher, Lil Pump, OhGeesy, Waka Flocka Flame, Azealia Banks, Peezy, Money Man, OT7 Quanny, PROLIFICJONNY5 and Killer Mike.

