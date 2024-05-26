Quantcast
Sunday, May 26, 2024

Ex-NY Gov. Warns Biden: Trump’s Bronx Rally a ‘Wake-Up Call’

'This is a wake-up call to the Democratic Party...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Thursday, May 23, 2024, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former New York Gov. David Paterson, a Democrat, has issued a stern warning to President Joe Biden, emphasizing that the recent Bronx rally by former President Donald Trump should serve as a wake-up call for him and the Democratic Party.

“This is a wake-up call to the Democratic Party, who just seems to think that you can criticize what Trump did four years ago and that that will be enough,” Paterson said during an interview on 77 WABC radio’s The Cats Roundtable with host John Catsimatidis. 

“Or that you can try to claim that inflation isn’t as high as it is. All these little things that aren’t going to change people’s minds,” he added.

Paterson’s remarks, first reported by the New York Post, came after Trump held a massive rally in the Bronx, drawing an estimated 25,000 attendees. 

“It’s a brilliant political move. You can’t argue with it,” Paterson said, referring to the Trump rally. 

Paterson also noted that Trump is within “striking distance” of winning New York. According to the New York Post, the former governor’s comments were about a Siena College poll showing Biden with 47 percent support, compared to Trump’s 38 percent. 

While Biden holds a nine-point lead, this is a relatively small margin compared to his 23-point victory in the state in 2020. In Long Island, New York, voters prefer Trump over Biden by a margin of 43 to 40 percent, according to the same poll. 

“Political advisors tell you, ‘The public, you have to treat them like geniuses.’ And the geniuses right now are trending where Trump is only 9% behind Biden in New York,” Paterson said. “This is quite an interesting turn of events.” 

