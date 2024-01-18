Philly Rapper Meek Mill, Pardoned by Dem, Urges Blacks to Support Trump

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Meek Mill, the popular rapper whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, stirred a Twitter storm with his response to a video featuring tech mogul Vivek Ramaswamy endorsing former President Donald Trump.

In the video, Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate, champions conservative principles while criticizing open borders, transgenderism and reverse racism.

In a seemingly pro-Trump tweet, Mill teased, “Wait til yall [sic] see who the black people in poverty voting for!!!!” Addressing Trump directly in the video, Ramaswamy predicted: “This man is going to be your next president.”

Wait til yall see who the black people in poverty voting for!!!! https://t.co/ymsV3vp0IH — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 17, 2024

Ramaswamy added, “There are two genders in this country, period. That is the truth. Fossil fuels are a requirement for human prosperity: Drill, frack, burn coal and embrace nuclear energy; reverse racism is racism; and open border is not a border.”

While Mill’s endorsement of Trump remains unclear, he previously criticized President Joe Biden as being “too old” in a tweet on Jan. 15.

“[W]tf is going on in the American system that yall pushing this through like it’s okay to trust what we seeing … we talking missles [sic]… advance technology… mental and physical warfare …. That’s not a lane for the older,” Mill said, also sharing an infamous video of a seemingly awkward Biden speaking about missiles.

Joe Biden is too old to be our president “respectfully “ wtf is going on in the American system that yall pushing this through like it’s okay to trust what we seeing … we talking missles … advance technology… mental and physical warfare …. That’s not a lane for the older 🧐 https://t.co/RaTs7rYWK1 — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 16, 2024

Mill’s remarks come as Biden faces plummeting approval ratings polls among black Americans.

According to an ABC News/Ipsos poll published on Jan. 14, 65% of black respondents aged 50 and above approve of Biden, while a mere 32% of those under 50 express the same sentiment.

Rising to fame in the early 2010s with several hit singles, he has five studio albums, including two Billboard number ones, and collaborations with renowned artists like Drake and Nicki Minaj.

He has also had run-ins with law enforcement, ultimately becoming an advocate for criminal justice reform. In 2017, he was sentenced to prison time for violating an eight-year parole stemming from a 2008 conviction for drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of a loaded firearm, according to the Daily Mail.

In January 2023, former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, pardoned him for his violations. Later that year, Mill collaborated with Gov. Josh Shapiro, also a Democrat, to overhaul the criminal justice system in Pennsylvania.

Thank you too! You didn’t ignore me either when I needed it most … and Thank you governor Tom wolf again for helping me reset my freedom! https://t.co/tyTpK1IucH — MeekMill (@MeekMill) January 13, 2023

In 2020, he congratulated Vice President Kamala Harris on her electoral victory. “Congrats Kamala Harris(V.PRESIDENT) on breaking all barriers! Motivation! Hold us down!”