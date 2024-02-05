Quantcast
Trump-Friendly Rapper Arrested after Winning Big at Grammy Awards

'My feeling is, pick your policy, not your person. ... I'm for black people...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Rapper Killer Mike, who had recently expressed doubts about reelecting President Joe Biden, was arrested after winning several Grammy Awards on Sunday, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Killer Mike (aka Michael Render) had received several awards at the ceremony, including best rap song, best rap performance and the best rap album.

Police were hesitant to provide reasons for his detainment other than mentioning an altercation.

“At around 4 p.m., an individual was detained at [Crypto.com Arena] for a physical altercation,” a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman noted.

“The individual is currently being questioned,” added the spokesman. “I cannot confirm the identity of the individual until the person is charged. The investigation is ongoing.”

Later in the evening, the LAPD published a Twitter post noting that the rapper was in the process of being released after being booked on a misdemeanor battery charge.

Notably, Killer Mike had recently denounced Biden in a Friday appearance on Bill Maher’s Real Time.

After Maher asked his feelings about the upcoming election, however, he stopped short of endorsing former President Donald Trump, the GOP frontrunner, who has received growing support from the black community, including several high-profile rap stars.

“My feeling is, pick your policy, not your person,” Killer Mike suggested, noting that the policies chosen by the next president will inherently affect people for generations.

Maher pressed Killer Mike to say more.

“I’m for black people,” Killer Mike said, wishing everyone a good Black History Month.

Failing to secure any solid commitments, Maher asked, “You can’t get yourself to say vote for Biden over Trump?”

“Can he get himself to apologize for the crime bill?” the rapper questioned in response, presumably alluding to Biden’s 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, which has been the cause for some controversy on the Left.

Killer Mike also suggested that Biden needed to “get his head out of his a**” and ask black people what they want and how the federal government can help them.

