Black Americans Stun Trump w/ Massive Show of Support in Ga.

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump’s visit to Georgia may have surprised Democrats as he encountered an unexpected group of supporters – black Americans.

Viral videos surfaced on Wednesday, showing Trump warmly greeting guests and workers at an Atlanta Chick-fil-A, moments before heading to a multi-million-dollar fundraiser.

A black woman particularly stood out as she praised Trump’s past support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), saying, “I don’t care what the media tells you, Mr. Trump, we support you.”

“I don’t care what the media tells you, Mr. Trump, we support you!” pic.twitter.com/q49RpivIbD — Margo Martin (@margommartin) April 10, 2024

A seemingly moved Trump thanked her and called for a hug amid applause. “Come here, let me give you a hug,” the former president said. The woman approached him, smiling and posing for a photo as Secret Service agents looked on.

During the gathering at Chick-fil-A, Trump offered to treat the attendees to milkshakes, saying, “Get ready for some milkshakes.”

Milkshakes for everyone at Chick-fil-A in Atlanta, Georgia🥤 pic.twitter.com/9kWnLpgGTv — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) April 10, 2024

“I love Donald Trump. That’s the President right there, man!” pic.twitter.com/873fIv43x7 — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) April 10, 2024

After his Georgia stop, Trump headed to Orlando, Florida, where his campaign reportedly raised at least $15 million, according to Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary for the Trump campaign.

Whole neighborhood came out to say hello to President Trump at his fundraiser in Orlando, Florida! ♥️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8Rci30zaQ8 — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) April 10, 2024

As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, tickets for Trump’s Georgia fundraiser were priced at $6,600, while those wishing to take photos with him paid $25,000.

Prominent figures attending the fundraiser included former Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, Home Depot founder Bernie Marcus and billionaire Tommy Bagwell, the newspaper reported.

PRESIDENT TRUMP AT CHICK-FIL-A IN ATLANTA, GEORGIA! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1lER4KqGKT — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) April 10, 2024

Trump’s fundraising efforts are part of his bid to return to the White House in the November general election, having already amassed roughly $50.5 million in a historic fundraiser last week.

This fundraising figure doubled President Joe Biden’s infamous $25 million lavish event, which required the recruitment of former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, as well as high-profile celebrities such as embattled singer Lizzo and comedian Stephen Colbert.