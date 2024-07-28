Kamala’s Amnesty Plan for 11M Illegals Revealed by Major Surrogate

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Over 11 million illegal aliens could be granted amnesty under a potential administration led by Vice President Kamala Harris, according to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Ma., during an interview with CNN on Sunday.

“I believe we need to create a pathway to citizenship,” Warren told host Jake Tapper on State of the Union. “All of that is part of what we need to do for comprehensive immigration reform. Kamala Harris will work with Congress and get that done.”

As a major Harris surrogate, Warren’s remarks are considered campaign-endorsed statements. Her claims came after Tapper questioned whether the Democratic Party’s choice of Harris as their nominee could hinder their chances in the 2024 election, especially given her infamous role as border czar.

The Biden-Harris administration has reportedly overseen over 11 million border encounters since 2021. This unprecedented figure has raised concerns about the Democrats’ failure to manage border security effectively.

“I don’t need to tell you voters overwhelmingly disapprove of how the Biden-Harris administration has handled the border,” Tapper asked. “By giving the nomination to one of the leaders of the border effort, aren’t Democrats doubling down on one of your party’s biggest vulnerabilities?”

Warren responded, “Border crossings now are lower than they were in the last year of the Trump administration. But recognize – and I know that Kamala Harris knows – this is a problem that ultimately has to be solved by Congress.”

She concluded, “We need the tools in order to have more resources at the border, to have more resources in the states and cities that are supporting migrants.”

Harris is considered the presumptive Democratic nominee for president and is likely to face Republican candidate Donald Trump, a staunch advocate of border security.

Harris will need to defend her record, especially as illegal aliens have been accused of committing some of the most gruesome crimes against young girls in America.

The father of Laken Riley, the 22-year-old nursing student murdered on the University of Georgia campus last month, speaks out for the first time. pic.twitter.com/Sk4kOX3pY9 — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) March 18, 2024

The parents of victims Laken Riley, a beloved Georgia nursing student, and Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old Texas girl, blame the Biden-Harris open border policies for their daughters’ tragic deaths.

Jocelyn Nungaray was a beautiful and sweet 12-year-old girl from my hometown of Houston. She was brutally murdered by two illegal aliens who should’ve NEVER been here in the first place. Her mother Alexis and her grandfather Kelvin are incredibly strong and courageous for… pic.twitter.com/9eSGSd3EIT — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) June 26, 2024

According to law enforcement officials, both were brutally murdered by illegal aliens allowed into the country under the Biden-Harris administration.

The border failures prompted the House of Representatives to pass a bipartisan resolution rebuking Harris’s tenure as border czar. Tellingly, six Democrats joined Republicans to pass the resolution.