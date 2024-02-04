More Hip-Hop Legends Hint at Trump Support amid Biden Failures

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden’s efforts to garner support from black voters ahead of the 2024 election seem to have fallen short with two influential rappers, both suggesting that former President Donald Trump might offer solutions to the challenges facing black Americans.

Hip-hop legend 50 Cent and rapper Killer Mike criticized the Democratic Party for its perceived failure to address crucial issues such as border security and criminal justice reform.

In response to New York City Mayor Eric Adams approving a $53 million pilot program involving pre-paid credit cards for illegal immigrants, 50 Cent expressed his discontent on Instagram.

“WTF mayor Adams call my phone, I don’t understand how this works ️somebody explain,” 50 Center said, also sharing a photo of a New York Post report on the program. “Can’t explain this I’m stuck maybe TRUMP is the answer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

According to the NY Post, the controversial plan would benefit 500 families staying in taxpayer-funded hotels. However, the initiative faced criticism as Adams expressed concerns about the city’s inability to handle additional expenses related to illegal immigration.

Killer Mike, who gained popularity in the early 2000s, appeared on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, where he declined to endorse Biden’s re-election bid.

Known for his activism on criminal justice reform, Killer Mike emphasized the importance of focusing on policies rather than personalities. When Maher inquired about his thoughts on the upcoming election, Killer Mike responded, “My feeling is: pick your policy, not your person.”

He continued, “This is not the Dallas Cowboys versus your favorite team. This is the policy that would affect our generations for the next 30, 40, 50 years to come. So, close your eyes, listen to the policies that are being pushed and pay attention even to the people who don’t have a chance of winning because they’re going to say policies you may want push.”

Bill Maher begs Killer Mike to endorse Joe Biden over Trump, and Killer Mike refuses 🤣

“You can’t get yourself to say ‘Vote for Biden over Trump’?!”

Killer Mike: “Can he get himself to apologize for the crime bill?” pic.twitter.com/5Vk1R7LFyV — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) February 3, 2024

The remarks from these hip-hop icons coincide with the anticipation of a potential face-off between Biden and Trump in 2024. Despite facing several criminal indictments, Trump leads in several polls, while Biden grapples with low approval ratings, particularly among black voters.

Killer Mike and 50 Cent now join a growing list of black rappers and hip-hop personalities who have criticized Biden. Meek Mill, urban radio show host Charlamagne Tha God, Waka Flocka Flame, Sexyy Red and Kodak Black are among these critics.