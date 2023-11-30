Another Rapper Comes Out in Support of Trump Ahead of 2024

(Headline USA) Another rapper came out in support of former President Donald Trump this week, blasting President Joe Biden for his inept handling of the economy.

Jonathan Gray, whose rapper name is PROLIFICJONNY5, said he wished Trump were still in the White House and that he will have no trouble supporting the former president in 2024.

“I know that Trump did the stimulus checks to people. I know that Trump has let a few artists out of jail [like] Kodak Black. I know Kodak, but personally. So Trump let Kodak out of jail. So, you know, I don’t know what Biden has done. I just know about Trump,” he explained to Fox News.

Trump issued executive pardons to Kodak Black and Lil Wayne during his final weeks in office. Ironically, Black (real name: Bill Kahan Kapri) spent time in prison for a firearms case similar to the one for which presidential son Hunter Biden received a sweetheart plea deal.

Asked for his thoughts on the Biden administration, Gray said the economy is much worse today than it was under Trump.

“When [Biden] became president, gas prices rose,” he said. “I never bought a pack of eggs that was over $10 and the eggs is over $10 now.”

Biden has “got to go,” the rapper added. He said it’s possible Biden did something right, but he hasn’t heard or read about it.

“Oh, I haven’t heard Biden doing anything yet. I just haven’t read it. … I just haven’t.”

Gray also mentioned the Biden administration’s legal prosecution of Trump, which is one reason commonly cited among black Americans for their increased support of the former president.

“I wish he was still president, even though they’re going to say they tried to put him [in jail]. Re-elect Trump again. I’m voting for Trump. Re-elect Trump,” he added.

Asked about the Democratic accusation that Trump is racist, Gray said, “Trump is not racist. Everyone going to have their negative and positive opinion. That’s life. And yeah, whoever don’t like him, it is what it is. I support him. Trump 2024.”

Several high-profile rappers have also come out in support of Trump, including Lil Wayne, DaBaby, Kodak Black, Chief Keef, Benny the Butcher and Waka Flocka Flame.