American Participates in Hindu ‘Poop-Throwing’ Tradition, Documents It for World to See

(José Niño, Headline USA) An American YouTuber documented a cow dung ritual in a remote Karnataka village, and now he’s receiving online criticism, including from outlets such as the New York Post.

Tyler Oliveira, 25, posted a teaser titled “Inside India’s Poop-Throwing Festival,” which rapidly accumulated over 5 million views on Twitter/X.

However, the footage from the Gorehabba festival, where villagers hurl dried cow dung at one another as part of a post-Diwali Hindu tradition, faced widespread criticism for dismissing the cultural and religious importance of the ancient ritual.

In a separate post, Oliveira shared an image of himself wearing a hazmat suit and goggles, smeared with brown stains after attending the event in Gumatapura, a remote village in Karnataka, southwestern India.

“Happy Diwali! Yes, I went to India’s poop throwing festival. It was the s—tiest experience of my life. I will never go back. Please pray that I survive,” he posted, adding a poop emoji to the caption.

Criticism mounted quickly across social platforms.

The YouTuber later posted screenshots suggesting his content was being censored and mass-reported by Indian users who claim he is tarnishing their nation’s reputation.

“Why do you have to come to India and then record a video of a cow dung festival by going in the middle of the event and then cry like a loser!” one Indian X user commented.

Why do you have to come to India and then record a video of a cow dung festival by going in the middle of the event and then cry like a loser! You shitty fellow. You can record poop in Western countries, plenty on streets of California. Human poop you can have record in your… pic.twitter.com/1d3houPFsS — Vaddepally Praveen 🇮🇳 🕉️ (@VaddepallyPrav) October 23, 2025

“I’ve filmed in many of these cities. Don’t be mad bro,” Oliveira replied.

Others insisted the footage of the annual festival, which also takes place in at least two other Indian villages, must be AI-generated content.

“This is 100% real. I can’t wait to show you a 30-minute version of it,” Oliveira responded to skeptics.

This is 100% real. I can’t wait to show you a 30 minute version of it. — Tyler Oliveira (@tyleraloevera) October 23, 2025

Festival participants believe their deity, Beereshwara Swamy, was born in cow excrement, and the ritual is considered sacred and spiritually cleansing.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino