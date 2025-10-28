Report: Politico Journo Under Investigation for Working as Chinese Spy

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A reporter for left-wing news site Politico is under investigation in Europe over allegations that he secretly worked as a Chinese spy.

The journalist is suspected of using his position to “cultivate targets within Brussels-based organizations” on behalf of China, European news site Euractiv reported earlier this week,

Among his alleged activities were making “sexual overtures towards officials in these institutions,” the outlet reported, while withholding the reporter’s name.

Former Politico reporter under investigation for allegedly spying for Chinahttps://t.co/tNViCDulbu — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 27, 2025

The unnamed individual left Politico at an unknown date. It is not immediately clear whether his departure was related to the European investigation.

In a statement to the media, Politico said European authorities have not reached out and that the outlet “does not comment on personnel departures as these are confidential personnel matters.”

Politico did not return Headline USA’s request for further information, including a list of its former authors, before publication.

Euractiv reported that the European security probe remains in early stages.

“The probe comes amid a flurry of recent allegations involving China’s activities in the European capital,” the outlet added.

Several officials have recently been arrested over suspicion of spying for Beijing, including a Belgian police officer accused of working with Chinese intelligence.

In another case, Parliament staffer Jian Guo, who worked for a German politician, was sentenced to nearly years in prison after being convicted of spying for China.