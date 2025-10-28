Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Biden Judge Releases Man Who Ordered $45K Hit on Pam Bondi

An FBI affidavit detailed Avalos’s lengthy criminal record, including a 2022 felony stalking conviction and a 2016 felony third-degree domestic battery...

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A federal magistrate judge appointed during the Biden administration earlier this week released the anarchist accused of posting a bounty targeting Attorney General Pam Bondi. 

The judge, Douglas Micko, allowed Tyler Maxon Avalos to be released from a Minnesota federal prison as long as he does not travel outside the state and undergoes GPS monitoring. 

Avalos was arrested on Oct. 16 after allegedly posting a $45,000 bounty on Bondi, alongside an image of her with a target symbol over her head. 

Authorities were alerted to the threat on Oct. 9, describing it as a murder-for-hire scheme. The post included the caption, “*cough cough* when they don’t serve us then what?” 

According to prosecutors, Avalos’s TikTok profile used an anarchist symbol in place of the letter “A” in “Wacko.” The page also featured a link to “An Anarchist FAQ Book,” according to Law and Order. 

An FBI affidavit detailed Avalos’s lengthy criminal record, including a 2022 felony stalking conviction and a 2016 felony third-degree domestic battery.  

He was also charged in April 2016 with misdemeanor domestic assault, which was later upgraded to felony domestic assault by strangulation. 

Under Micko’s order, Avalos must avoid alcohol, surrender any weapons, stay away from the internet and comply with a daily curfew while awaiting further court proceedings. 

Micko was appointed to the bench by the district judges of the District of Minnesota in April 2023, replacing Judge Kate Menendez, who was elevated to a higher district court position by President Joe Biden. 

