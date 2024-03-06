Alleged ‘Psyop’ Taylor Swift Told Fans How to Vote on Super Tuesday

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Music superstar Taylor Swift may have influenced the Super Tuesday primaries after directing her 280 million Instagram followers on how to vote.

“I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power. If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today,” Swift claimed in a Tuesday Instagram post. “Whether you’re in Tennessee or somewhere else in the US, check your polling places and times at vote.org.”

Taylor Swift reminds her fans to go vote on Super Tuesday: “I wanted to remind you guys to vote the people who most represent YOU into power. If you haven’t already, make a plan to vote today.” pic.twitter.com/cI7yxgGUjs — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 5, 2024

Swift’s comments, though not backing any specific party, come just weeks after rampant social media rumors suggested her involvement in an alleged “psychological operation” aimed at influencing American voters to support President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign.

While Swift endorsed Biden in the 2020 election, triggering 35,000 new voter registrations, she has not publicly any candidate in 2024—at least not for now.

Joe Biden on Taylor Swift: “She did endorse me in 2020” pic.twitter.com/UlLX9u9VNC — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) February 27, 2024

The “psy-op” allegations prompted a response from the Pentagon. “As for this conspiracy theory, we are going to shake it off,” Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh claimed, alluding to Swift’s Shake It Off.

Singh also referenced another Swift song, I Wish You Would, urging Congress to swiftly pass a supplemental funding bill.

“But that does highlight that we still need Congress to approve our supplemental budget request as Swift-ly as possible so we can be out of the woods with potential fiscal concerns,” Singh added.

The rumors originated when Fox News host Jesse Watters suggested the Biden re-election campaign might enlist Swift for a get-out-the-vote campaign.

Watters specifically cited the New York Times’s reporting that Biden aides were eyeing Swift as a potential campaign surrogate.

Jesse Watters finally asks the question about the most influential female celebrity: Is Taylor Swift a Pentagon asset?!😳 pic.twitter.com/QPIMd3T3HC — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 10, 2024

Such rumors appeared to ignite a response from Trump, who scolded Swift as “ungrateful,” after he signed the Music Modernization Act, which allegedly benefited Swift.

“There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.