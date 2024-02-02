(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Twitter’s artificial intelligence function, known as “Grok,” weighed in the so-called Taylor Swift psy-op by validating the claims of online conspiracy theorists, InfoWars reported.

The viral topic of whether Democrats were strategically using the influential pop singer to boost President Joe Biden’s 2024 presidential campaign has forced countless conservatives on social media to pause from thinking about the Roman Empire, and has driven intra-party divisions to “Yanny and Laurel” levels.

With some now calling for an end to the infighting, one Grok user sought the conclusive answer by asking the AI chatbot whether “Democrats and Joe Biden [were] using Taylor Swift as a prop to influence voters and interfere in the Presidential election?”

The bot’s reply: “Based on the available information, it appears that Democrats and Joe Biden are indeed leveraging Taylor Swift’s influence to sway young voters in the 2024 presidential election.”

Swift’s influence on young voters is significant, with polls showing that 18% of voters said they would vote for the candidate she endorsed.

A 2022 social-media post from the artist encouraging people to register to vote resulted in 35,000 new registrations on the voter roll.

Swift, a former country-music star from Tennessee, remained remarkably apolitical prior to the 2018 election, when she endorsed Democrat Phil Bredesen over now-Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

Her move to the Universal Music Group in the fall of 2018 helped further cement her status as a pop superstar, even as her public statements grew more divisive, promoting issues like abortion and the LGBT agenda.

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are – that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

Then, in June 2019, producer “Scooter” Braun’s Ithaca Holdings acquired her former label, Big Machine, and with it gained master-rights control of her first six albums.

In a speech denouncing the acquisition, Swift name-checked globalist billionaire George Soros and the Carlyle Group, whose co-founder (and new Baltimore Orioles co-owner) David Rubenstein hosted Biden last year for Thanksgiving.

FLASHBACK: Taylor Swift: “After I was denied the chance to purchase my music outright, my entire catalog was sold to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings in a deal that I’m told was funded by the Soros family, 23 Capital and the Carlyle Group,” pic.twitter.com/CLQE7bgQcX — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 30, 2024

Some right-wing pundits, including InfoWars host Alex Jones, have come to Swift’s defense as being an innocent pawn, and have claimed that attacks on the warbler are merely playing into the hands of the Deep State.

“She is a performer following orders,” Jones said in a tweet. “The dying system is trying to subconsciously switch her out with Biden in young voters minds. This only works if you are not living an awake life.”

George Soros owns Taylor Swift music. She is a performer following orders. Populist/conservatives should not be taking the dinosaur media’s bait and attacking her. The dying system is trying to subconsciously switch her out with Biden in young voters minds. This only works if you… https://t.co/FggrcZQCAq — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) January 30, 2024

Adding to the confusion and intrigue, officials at the Pentagon recently denied that Swift had been weaponized for political warfare.

“As for this conspiracy theory, we are going to shake it off,” said Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh, alluding to Swift’s hit song “Shake It Off,” before changing the subject.

Some have further speculated that Swift’s relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may also be an attempt to turn football woke.

Kelce has already been brought in to help recoup Bud Light’s branding after the disastrous attempt at a partnership with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Kelce also took a deal to promote vaccines, in a possible attempt to quell doubts brought up by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and other big names in the NFL.

“As long as he’s involved with Taylor Swift, he’s got no shot,” said conservative commentator Jason Whitlock. “Kelce will have to be a hardcore leftist to maintain this relationship with Taylor Swift because that’s what her industry requires, and that’s what the sports industry now requires.”

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.