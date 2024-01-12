(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) On Dec. 10, 2024, the woke Pentagon responded to reports that pop singer Taylor Swift may be a “front for a covert political agenda” on behalf of the Biden regime.

In her statement, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh denied the claims that Swift is used as a weapon to brainwash Americans so that they would keep voting for the destructive leftist policies, according to the Epoch Times.

“As for this conspiracy theory, we are going to shake it off,” she said, referring to one of Swift’s songs called “Shake It Off.”

While making puns, Singh changed the subject and started talking about “potential fiscal concerns.”

“But that does highlight that we still need Congress to approve our supplemental budget request as Swift-ly as possible so we can be out of the woods with potential fiscal concerns,” she said while adding more references to Swift’s songs.

Jesse Watters from Fox News also commented on the topic on Jan. 9, 2024, during his show by questioning how Swift suddenly became so popular over the years and noting that her sold-out “The Eras Tour” has an economic impact greater than the GDP of 50 Countries.

“Around four years ago, the Pentagon’s psychological operations unit floated turning Taylor Swift into an asset during a NATO meeting. What kind of asset? A psyop for combating online misinformation,” he said.

After that, the Fox News host showed a clip from a 2019 conference on “misinformation” titled “Information Warfare: Defining and Analyzing” that took place at the 11th International Conference on Cyber Conflict in Tallinn, Estonia.

Data engineer Alicia Marie Bargar spoke during the conference about how famous people can be used to help share information or a particular message. After that, she used the image of Swift standing next to a “Go Vote” sign as an example of that.

“Social influence can help encourage or promote behavior change. So, potentially as a peaceful information operation… I include Taylor Swift in here because she’s, you know, a fairly influential online person,” she said.

Bargar then pointed out that American celebrities posting photos of themselves with an “encouragement for people to go vote” can very easily affect the outcome of an upcoming election.

“It’s real. The Pentagon psyop unit pitched NATO on turning Taylor Swift into an asset for combating misinformation online,” Watters said.

He also questioned whether the singer could be “a front for a covert political agenda,” considering that Swift has been spewing every leftist talking point that exists and endorsing far-left politicians, like Biden.