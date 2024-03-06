House GOP Accuses Fed. Prison of Retaliating against Biden Whistleblower

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A trio of lawmakers is investigating allegations of retaliation against Jason Galanis—a former business partner of Hunter Biden and Devon Archer—who provided damning testimony against the Biden family.

Galanis is currently serving a 14-year sentence for an American Indian tribe criminal case, also tied to Archer but unrelated to the Biden family. On Feb. 23, Galanis provided testimony to congressional investigators from prison, exposing the alleged retaliation.

During his conversation with House investigators in February, Galanis informed House Republicans that the Federal Bureau of Prisons had been subjecting him to a “pattern of retribution” aimed at blocking his testimony to House Republicans leading the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.

Was Jason Galanis retaliated against because he asserted that Hunter Biden was complicit in illegal acts? pic.twitter.com/fvpLQCv7KA — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 5, 2024

In a letter addressed to Federal Bureau of Prisons Director Colette Peters and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Negar Tekei, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, House Oversight Chairman James Comer and House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith demanded a transcribed interview and documents related to Galanis.

“The Committees are examining those allegations and will take seriously any attempt by BOP to obstruct the Committees’ inquiry, including by retaliating against witnesses,” the three congressional leaders wrote.

One of the alleged retaliation stems from a home confinement request submitted by Galanis.

As reported by the New York Post, Galanis secured home confinement under the CARES Act. Nevertheless, the approval from California and Florida was swiftly overturned on the day Archer received a subpoena from the House.

Galanis disclosed to House Republicans that a “high-ranking” prison official claimed the U.S. Southern District of New York had “aggressively” intervened with the Bureau of Prisons to thwart the release.

According to the lawmakers, Galanis accused the federal prison of singling him out for “unequal treatment” after he told congressional investigators that both Hunter Biden and Archer are “complicit” in the same acts that landed him in jail.