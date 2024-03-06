Quantcast
Wednesday, March 6, 2024

House GOP Accuses Fed. Prison of Retaliating against Biden Whistleblower

'The Committees are examining those allegations...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden / IMAGE: @MSNBC via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A trio of lawmakers is investigating allegations of retaliation against Jason Galanis—a former business partner of Hunter Biden and Devon Archer—who provided damning testimony against the Biden family. 

Galanis is currently serving a 14-year sentence for an American Indian tribe criminal case, also tied to Archer but unrelated to the Biden family. On Feb. 23, Galanis provided testimony to congressional investigators from prison, exposing the alleged retaliation. 

During his conversation with House investigators in February, Galanis informed House Republicans that the Federal Bureau of Prisons had been subjecting him to a “pattern of retribution” aimed at blocking his testimony to House Republicans leading the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.

In a letter addressed to Federal Bureau of Prisons Director Colette Peters and U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Negar Tekei, House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, House Oversight Chairman James Comer and House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith demanded a transcribed interview and documents related to Galanis. 

“The Committees are examining those allegations and will take seriously any attempt by BOP to obstruct the Committees’ inquiry, including by retaliating against witnesses,” the three congressional leaders wrote. 

One of the alleged retaliation stems from a home confinement request submitted by Galanis.

As reported by the New York Post, Galanis secured home confinement under the CARES Act. Nevertheless, the approval from California and Florida was swiftly overturned on the day Archer received a subpoena from the House.

Galanis disclosed to House Republicans that a “high-ranking” prison official claimed the U.S. Southern District of New York had “aggressively” intervened with the Bureau of Prisons to thwart the release. 

According to the lawmakers, Galanis accused the federal prison of singling him out for “unequal treatment” after he told congressional investigators that both Hunter Biden and Archer are “complicit” in the same acts that landed him in jail.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Alleged ‘Psyop’ Taylor Swift Told Fans How to Vote on Super Tuesday

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com