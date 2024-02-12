Trump Unleashes Criticism on ‘Disloyal’ Taylor Swift, ‘Liberal’ Travis Kelce

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Former President Donald Trump launched a scathing rebuke at Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, football player Travis Kelce, in a fiery Truth Social post ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Trump labeled Swift as “disloyal” and referred to Kelce as a “liberal,” likely addressing allegations that Swift might engage in a widespread campaign in support of President Joe Biden’s re-election.

“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will,” Trump said on Sunday.

“There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money,” he added, before admitting he like Kelce “even though he may be a Liberal.”

In 2018, Trump signed the Music Modernization Act in the company of Kid Rock, Mike Love, and other musicians, safeguarding musicians’ rights in the era of digital streaming and other technologies.

While it remains unclear if Swift plans to endorse Biden’s re-election bid, she supported Biden in the contentious 2020 election.

Swift refrained from endorsing Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, claiming that Trump would have weaponized her endorsement.

“Unfortunately in the 2016 election you had a political opponent who was weaponizing the idea of the celebrity endorsement,” Swift told Vogue. “He was going around saying, ‘I’m a man of the people. I’m for you. I care about you.’ I just knew I wasn’t going to help.”

Swift found herself implicated as an alleged Pentagon “psyop.” However, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh clarified that the musician is not part of a scheme to brainwash Americans.

Referring to a Swift song, Signh told Politico: “[A]s for this conspiracy theory, we are going to shake it off.”