Quantcast
Sunday, February 11, 2024

Trump Unleashes Criticism on ‘Disloyal’ Taylor Swift, ‘Liberal’ Travis Kelce

‘There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden…’

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Donald Trump and Taylor Swift (AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Former President Donald Trump launched a scathing rebuke at Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, football player Travis Kelce, in a fiery Truth Social post ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Trump labeled Swift as “disloyal” and referred to Kelce as a “liberal,” likely addressing allegations that Swift might engage in a widespread campaign in support of President Joe Biden’s re-election. 

“I signed and was responsible for the Music Modernization Act for Taylor Swift and all other Musical Artists. Joe Biden didn’t do anything for Taylor, and never will,” Trump said on Sunday.

“There’s no way she could endorse Crooked Joe Biden, the worst and most corrupt President in the History of our Country, and be disloyal to the man who made her so much money,” he added, before admitting he like Kelce “even though he may be a Liberal.” 

In 2018, Trump signed the Music Modernization Act in the company of Kid Rock, Mike Love, and other musicians, safeguarding musicians’ rights in the era of digital streaming and other technologies.

While it remains unclear if Swift plans to endorse Biden’s re-election bid, she supported Biden in the contentious 2020 election.

Swift refrained from endorsing Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, claiming that Trump would have weaponized her endorsement. 

“Unfortunately in the 2016 election you had a political opponent who was weaponizing the idea of the celebrity endorsement,” Swift told Vogue. “He was going around saying, ‘I’m a man of the people. I’m for you. I care about you.’ I just knew I wasn’t going to help.” 

Swift found herself implicated as an alleged Pentagon “psyop.” However, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh clarified that the musician is not part of a scheme to brainwash Americans.

Referring to a Swift song, Signh told Politico: “[A]s for this conspiracy theory, we are going to shake it off.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Woman w/ Gun Killed by Off-Duty Officers at Joel Osteen’s Church; Young Boy Injured

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com