All Precious Metals Zooming Sharply Higher... What the Heck is Happening?

(Money Metals News Service) Gold, silver, platinum, and palladium are building upon last week’s gains and rallying again this morning — in a big way.

Traders are paying particularly close attention to gold — with the yellow metal now poking above its all-time high reached back in October. Gold has traded sideways for two months while silver and the platinum group metals took the lead.

A new breakout in gold would make major headlines and lead to a new surge in retail interest in all precious metals as well as mining stocks. Interestingly, the stocks have barely outperformed the metals themselves this year.

At Money Metals, we’re seeing rising levels of first-time purchaser inflows — and only modest selling from long-time holders despite the significant capital gains they now enjoy.

In reality, though, very few Americans own a single ounce of gold or silver bullion — having been failed by their financial advisors who were taught to belittle gold and those who own it. Other parts of the world, particularly Asia, are having all the fun.

