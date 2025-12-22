Monday, December 22, 2025

Rep. Corey Mills Sold Grenades to Ukraine While Denouncing Corruption There

The congressman represents an unprecedented case in that he is apparently the first sitting member of Congress actively engaged in the arms trade...

Posted by Jose Nino
Reps. Eli Crane and Cory Mills testify Sept. 26 at the House Task Force hearing into the Trump shooting. PHOTO: Screenshot from Task Force hearing
Reps. Eli Crane and Cory Mills testify Sept. 26 at the House Task Force hearing into the Trump shooting. PHOTO: Screenshot from Task Force hearing

(José Niño, Headline USA) While publicly denouncing military aid to Ukraine as corrupt, Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., was privately selling millions of dollars in grenades to a Ukrainian government firm now under investigation, according to an explosive investigation by journalist Roger Sollenberger. 

Mills has emerged as a leading voice against federal assistance to Ukraine. “This is but one example of U.S. tax dollars that has been corruptly stolen by the Ukrainian government,” Mills declared in a February 2024 social media statement, referencing Pentagon audit findings and lamenting “millions in suitcases, shoe boxes, kickback from companies to procurement heads.”

During this same period, however, Mills’s weapons manufacturer PACEM was conducting private grenade sales to SpetsTechnoExport (STE)—a Ukrainian state-run defense procurement firm currently facing government investigation over corruption allegations dating back more than 10 years. The organization has gained notoriety for involvement in money laundering schemes.

Mills established PACEM in 2014 and maintains ownership according to his financial records. Defense industry specialists explained to Sollenberger that eliminating federal military assistance to Ukraine wouldn’t damage Mills’s commercial interests. Such a policy shift would compel Kiev to depend more substantially on private weapons suppliers like PACEM, creating potential financial advantages for Mills.

The congressman represents an unprecedented case in that he is apparently the first sitting member of Congress actively engaged in the arms trade. Mills holds positions on both the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs committees while PACEM executes direct commercial weapons transactions—an opaque segment of the defense industry that critics characterize as lacking adequate transparency and effective oversight mechanisms.

Sollenberger noted that House Ethics Committee investigators are examining PACEM’s federal contracting activities following an Office of Congressional Conduct determination that such arrangements likely violated legal standards. Legal professionals and federal regulations suggest PACEM’s international commercial sales face identical legal obstacles: corporations under complete ownership by active congressional representatives cannot lawfully participate in such business activities.

The situation grows more complex when examining Mills’s professional network. PACEM’s long-serving chief legal officer is Joseph E. Schmitz, a former Pentagon inspector general who left under controversy and later served as Blackwater’s COO. Schmitz’s background includes an attempted weapons sale to Syrian rebel groups and participation in Erik Prince’s unsuccessful proposal to establish a $10 billion private military force for Ukraine.

Prince’s proposal also involved Andrii Artemenko, a contentious pro-Russia Ukrainian entrepreneur currently residing in Florida. Multiple sources confirmed to Sollenberger that Artemenko functioned as PACEM’s Ukrainian operations director, with banking documents from 2020 referencing agreements valued at $5 million.

Legal filings reveal PACEM secured authorization for exporting 800,000 grenades to Ukraine last November—carrying a price tag of $66.4 million, precisely matching the company’s outstanding obligations to a foreign creditor. Mills provided personal financial guarantees for this debt without filing mandatory congressional disclosures, potentially violating federal requirements.

“I was elected to represent America and not Zelenskyy and his corrupt band of officials,” Mills wrote in that February statement. Yet shortly before, he participated in a congressional hearing advocating for reduced federal oversight of private international arms transactions.

PACEM currently faces foreclosure proceedings over nearly $66.4 million in unpaid debts. The company has ceased operations and discontinued employee compensation. During this period, Mills has engaged in substantial personal expenditures while allegedly omitting disclosure of multiple PACEM-related entities to Congress, including subsidiary corporations and international operations in Canada, Dubai, and Pakistan.

Brad Moss, a specialist in national security law who examined PACEM’s export documentation and applicable statutes, noted the unprecedented nature of a serving congressional representative conducting private international arms sales. Given Mills’s concurrent positions, “it certainly appears that Mills would be ineligible,” Moss concluded.

Mills’s office reportedly did not respond to requests for comment from Sollenberger.

Mills has traveled to Syria multiple times this year, including a September individual visit featuring meetings with Syria’s Minister of Finance and Information Technology. No disclosure documents have been submitted identifying the funding source for this trip.

Neither Mills, PACEM, nor his congressional office provided responses to inquiries. In previous statements, PACEM has rejected allegations of impropriety, asserting that Mills established adequate separation through a “blind” trust arrangement—though Sollenberger’s prior investigation questioned whether this trust meets blindness standards.

At some point after June 4, Mills modified his automated PACEM business email response to include: “I will not be engaged in Pacem business as long as I am serving in Congress.”

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Investment Supporting Indian Gold Demand as Prices Continue to Surge

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com