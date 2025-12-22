Monday, December 22, 2025

DNC Accused of Hiding 2024 Autopsy Report to Benefit Kamala in 2028

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., appears on stage at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) The Democratic National Committee hid its 2024 post-election autopsy report to protect former Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of a potential 2028 presidential run, left-wing critics said Thursday. 

The report, typically released after presidential elections, is meant to identify mistakes and foster accountability for party leadership. 

DNC officials previously pledged to release the report, but they quietly reversed course, according to reporting by news outlet Axios. 

David Hogg, a left-wing social media influencer and former DNC vice-chair, accused party leaders of burying the report to protect consultants and other officials. 

“Duh why do you think they killed it?” Hogg wrote on X. “If we know Mike Donilon was paid $4 MILLION imagine how much actual consultants were paid who we haven’t heard about. As a party we’re more worried about keeping the same consultants and incumbents in power and rich than actually winning.”

Hogg was referring to criticism of Mike Donilon, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, who critics say was incentivized by a lucrative campaign bonus to push Biden toward reelection rather than stepping aside. 

“We are allergic to competition and accountability and it’s massively eroding trust in the party,” Hogg said. 

Former Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson echoed those concerns, saying the issue extended past consultants. 

“It was more than ‘consultants,’ I assure you,” she wrote. 

Other Democrats raised similar alarms in remarks quoted by Axios, the first outlet to report on the autopsy’s suppression. 

“Kamala Harris certainly benefits from not having an open discussion” about the 2024 campaign, said Jeff Weaver, who managed Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential bid. 

Mike Casca, chief of staff to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, questioned whether those who authored the report would pledge not to work on 2028 campaigns. 

“Seems like a problem to me,” Casca said. 

DNC Chair Ken Martin dismissed the criticism, calling the autopsy a “distraction” from future races. 

“Here’s our North Star: Does this help us win? If the answer is no, it’s a distraction from the core mission,” he said. 

