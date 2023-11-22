Quantcast
Biden’s Lavish $39M Thanksgiving Escape Amid Rising Inflation Criticism

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are gearing up for a lavish Thanksgiving holiday at a sprawling $39 million estate owned by private-equity billionaire David Rubenstein, located on Nantucket Island. 

The Bidens, familiar with the ins and outs of Nantucket and having frequented the island for years, including previous holiday seasons, are no strangers to the grotesquely luxurious surroundings offered by Rubenstein’s property, as previously reported by the New York Post.

“Biden’s official agenda remains largely vacant, so insiders anticipate a laid-back sojourn — massive security presence aside, of course,” hinted the NY Post, alluding to the president’s relaxation throughout the Thanksgiving season. 

The president’s sole official engagement is set to be a conversation with U.S. armed forces personnel on Thanksgiving.

However, this retreat unfolds against a backdrop of House Republicans expressing concerns about the inflationary pressures affecting Americans’ ability to afford holiday meals 

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, drew attention to the mounting inflation by sharing a photo of President Biden seemingly bewildered, captioned, “Why’s Thanksgiving so expensive this year?” This comment echoed a recent USA Today report outlining the surge in prices.

Biden’s connection with billionaire Rubenstein traces back to the 1970s when Biden was a newly-elected senator for Delaware.  

The president’s visits to Rubenstein’s estate reportedly began in 2014, showcasing a longstanding relationship, according to the NY Post. 

While the president is said to have rented the luxurious estate for an undisclosed sum in the past, the NY Post highlighted that he won’t incur any expense for his stay at the compound, initially purchased by Rubenstein for around $8 million in 1998.

