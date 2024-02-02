Two ‘Squad’ Reps. Vote against Bill Barring Hamas Terrorists from U.S.

(Headline USA) “Squad” Reps. Cori Bush, D-Mo., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., were the only two representatives this week to vote against a bill that would bar Hamas terrorists from entering the U.S.

The bill, called the No Immigration Benefits for Hamas Terrorists Act, would bar Hamas members and anyone else who “participated in, planned, financed, afforded material support to, or otherwise facilitated” last year’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel from entering the U.S.

It would also expand a U.S. ban on organizations affiliated with terrorist groups such as Hamas, including the Palestine Liberation Organization.

Currently, PLO officers are banned from entering the U.S. Under this bill, all PLO members would be subject to the ban.

Bush and Tlaib were the only members to vote against the bill, with a third, Rep. Delia Ramirez, D-Ill., voting “present.”

Tlaib claimed in a statement that the bill was “redundant” and dismissed it as “just another” Islamophobic bill.

“It’s just another GOP messaging bill being used to incite anti-Arab, anti-Palestinian, and anti-Muslim hatred that makes communities like ours unsafe,” she claimed.

Ramirez, who voted “present,” did not support it because she was “done with political games,” she said.



“The majority is wasting time bringing a bill that is already current law,” she added. “There are already no immigration benefits for Hamas terrorists. It’s a waste of resources and time. And I’m not playing along.”

Tlaib has openly attacked Israel ever since the Oct. 7 terrorist attack but refused to condemn Hamas. She has even used jargon often associated with the radical Islamist group, including the phrase “From the river to the sea.”

In response, her House colleagues voted in November to censure her for “promoting false narratives” about Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel and for “calling for the destruction of the state of Israel.”