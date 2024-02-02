Quantcast
Thursday, February 1, 2024

Biden Insults Gold-Star Families Yet Again w/ Lie about Beau

'My son spent a year in Iraq; that’s how I lost him...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Parents of Spc. Kennedy Ladon Sanders via the Atlantla Journal-Constitution's Twitter (Screenshot)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) President Joe Biden sought to console the grieving family members of U.S. servicemen killed by an Iranian-backed militia in Jordan by recounting a fabricated story about the death of his late son, Beau Biden. 

While speaking to Shawn Sanders and Oneida Oliver-Sanders, the parents of Army Spc. Kennedy Sanders, Biden suggested that Beau Biden had died while serving in Iraq – but he did not. Beau Biden passed away in 2015 after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“My son spent a year in Iraq; that’s how I lost him,” Biden told Oliver-Sanders, as seen in video shared by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

On Jan. 28, Kennedy Sanders, Sgt. William Jerome Rivers from Carrollton and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett lost their lives, with over 40 others sustaining injuries in Jordan, following a drone attack by an Iranian-backed militia group.

While Beau Biden served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Iraq for seven months, his death occurred nearly six years after his last deployment. Nevertheless, Biden has frequently referenced his son when speaking to Gold Star families, as reported by the New York Post. 

Biden’s attempt to make the connection has drawn criticism from individuals who argue that Biden is misleadingly suggesting his son died while serving in the military.

The president has consistently claimed that his son’s cancer was the product from exposure to toxic fumes from “burn pits,” as reported by the NY Post. 

In an August 2021 interview, Mark Schmitz, the father of a 20-year-old Marine killed in Afghanistan by a suicide bomber, said Biden mostly made the conversation about himself. 

“Well, initially, I wasn’t going to meet with him,” Schmitz said Fox News. “But then I felt I owed it to my son to at least have some words with him about how I felt—and it didn’t go well. He talked a bit more about his own son than we did [of] my son and that didn’t sit well with me.”

Kathy McCollum, the mother of 20-year-old Rylee, who was also killed in Afghanistan, rebuked Biden’s leadership following the deadly attack. “Twenty years and 6 months old, getting ready to go home from freaking Jordan to be home with his wife to watch the birth of his son, and that feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap just sent my son to die,” she said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Cori Bush Paid Husband $17K from Campaign, Despite Federal Probe
Next article
Twitter’s AI Bot Validates Viral Theory about Taylor Swift Psy-Op

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com