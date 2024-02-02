Biden Insults Gold-Star Families Yet Again w/ Lie about Beau

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden sought to console the grieving family members of U.S. servicemen killed by an Iranian-backed militia in Jordan by recounting a fabricated story about the death of his late son, Beau Biden.

While speaking to Shawn Sanders and Oneida Oliver-Sanders, the parents of Army Spc. Kennedy Sanders, Biden suggested that Beau Biden had died while serving in Iraq – but he did not. Beau Biden passed away in 2015 after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“My son spent a year in Iraq; that’s how I lost him,” Biden told Oliver-Sanders, as seen in video shared by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

On Jan. 28, Kennedy Sanders, Sgt. William Jerome Rivers from Carrollton and Spc. Breonna Alexsondria Moffett lost their lives, with over 40 others sustaining injuries in Jordan, following a drone attack by an Iranian-backed militia group.

Of course Biden called one of the three families who lost their child in the Iran-backed drone attack annnnd he made it all about Beau, claiming he’s been in their exact same position. The nerve of this guy…. pic.twitter.com/ddBDWtOwkI — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 1, 2024

While Beau Biden served in the U.S. Army and was deployed to Iraq for seven months, his death occurred nearly six years after his last deployment. Nevertheless, Biden has frequently referenced his son when speaking to Gold Star families, as reported by the New York Post.

Biden’s attempt to make the connection has drawn criticism from individuals who argue that Biden is misleadingly suggesting his son died while serving in the military.

The president has consistently claimed that his son’s cancer was the product from exposure to toxic fumes from “burn pits,” as reported by the NY Post.

In an August 2021 interview, Mark Schmitz, the father of a 20-year-old Marine killed in Afghanistan by a suicide bomber, said Biden mostly made the conversation about himself.

“Well, initially, I wasn’t going to meet with him,” Schmitz said Fox News. “But then I felt I owed it to my son to at least have some words with him about how I felt—and it didn’t go well. He talked a bit more about his own son than we did [of] my son and that didn’t sit well with me.”

Kathy McCollum, the mother of 20-year-old Rylee, who was also killed in Afghanistan, rebuked Biden’s leadership following the deadly attack. “Twenty years and 6 months old, getting ready to go home from freaking Jordan to be home with his wife to watch the birth of his son, and that feckless, dementia-ridden piece of crap just sent my son to die,” she said.