Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Biden Accuser Tara Reade Scolds E.J. Carroll’s ‘Hypocrisy’

'Sit down before you lecture other rape survivors...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Tara Reade
In this April 4, 2019, photo Tara Reade poses for a photo during an interview with The Associated Press

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Tara Reade, who accused President Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her over 30 years ago, has scolded E. Jean Carroll’s response to Rep. Nancy Mace’s endorsement of Donald Trump for president.

Carroll, who claims she was raped by Trump, is facing criticism for supporting Biden’s re-election campaign.

In tweets posted on Twitter, Reade criticized Carroll’s apparent double standard as the latter has backed Biden despite acknowledging the 1993 sexual assault allegations Reade made against him when Biden was a Senator. 

“You know I was raped by Biden when I was his staffer and silenced by the media and yet you publicly support my rapist!” Reade wrote in a Monday tweet, directly tagging Carroll’s page.

Reade’s comments followed Carroll’s reaction to a video featuring ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos questioning Mace about her support for Trump despite the rape allegations.

In the video, Mace told Stephanopoulos: “You’re asking me a question about my political choices, trying to shame me as a rape victim, and I find it disgusting.” 

In response to the exchange between Stephanopoulos and Mace, Carroll thanked Stephanopoulos for “valiantly defending” her. Carroll previously won a defamation suit against Trump, who had allegedly defamed her after she accused him of rape. 

Despite privately supporting Reade’s account of Biden’s alleged sexual assault, Carroll has endorsed Biden’s re-election campaign, prompting Reade’s criticism. 

“Sit down before you lecture other rape survivors,” Reade added on Twitter, referring to Carroll. “Hypocrisy surrounding you.”

Reade accompanied her tweets with a screenshot of a message allegedly sent by Carroll, reading: “Boy! You are really, REALLY getting hit tonight, Tara. I have just read some of your trolls. They are without brains, without class, without morals—-and they DON’T know what they are talking about.”

Reade first brought her allegations against Biden to light in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election but has since left the country, citing concerns for her safety and potential retribution for her claims.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
