‘You Are Hoes’: DOJ Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon Rudely Downplays J6 Statute of Limitations

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon unleashed a series of fiery posts on X in response to so-called conservative influencers who were claiming the statute of limitations was about to expire for members of the Jan. 6 Committee.

Dillon’s remarks come as the five-year statute of limitations is set to expire for many crimes committed by potential federal provocateurs or other bad actors during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Hill protest. For instance, the committee’s “star witness,” Cassidy Hutchinson, changed her testimony multiple times, and later congressional probes revealed that committee member Liz Cheney secretly communicated with her and may have been coaching her.

Dillon said that date to prosecute such actions is irrelevant because the Jan. 6 Committee—which conducted politically motivated show trials over the protest and then destroyed evidence before the Trump administration retook power—didn’t form until the summer of 2021.

“Conservative” influencers, if you think you are “keeping the pressure on” or “winning” by spreading bullshit attacks on @realDonaldTrump’s hand-picked cabinet, you are NOT. You are earning money to spread misinformation. You are hoes. Learn an honest profession! — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) December 29, 2025

In one post, Dhillon, who runs the DOJ Civil Rights Division, referred to conservatives raising concerns as “hoes,” accusing some of them of chasing viral content for monetization. The word “hoe” is slang for “whore,” typically referring to a prostitute who offers sexual favors in exchange for money.

She wrote, “‘Conservative’ influencers, if you think you are ‘keeping the pressure on’ or ‘winning’ by spreading bullshit attacks on @realDonaldTrump’s hand-picked cabinet, you are NOT. You are earning money to spread misinformation. You are hoes. Learn an honest profession!”

She described Jan. 6, 2021 as an “IRRELEVANT” date for prosecuting conspiracy or other potentially unlawful conduct by members of the Jan. 6 committee.

Dhillon noted that former Special Counsel Jack Smith was appointed in 2022, meaning the statute of limitations “runs on his obvious shenanigans late 2027.”

She added, “Democrats in Congress and those in the states colluding with Biden WH hide their behavior, some of which STILLL HASN’T come to light! Statute runs on this five years after their concealed behavior is known to the government. This means the statute could run in the next administration.”

She concluded, “STOP POSTING CLICKBAIT BS!!! You are being used!”

However, Dhillon didn’t address the fact that former President Joe Biden pardoned the Jan. 6 Committee before he left office. Biden did not pardon Smith.