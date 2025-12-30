BLM-Antifa Felon Celebrates Charlie Kirk Murder in Disturbing Prison Posts

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) One of the violent individuals serving one of the heaviest sentences for the 2020 riots in Portland, Oregon, had been making sickening blog posts from federal prison, including one in which he celebrated Charlie Kirk’s murder and allegedly urged further violence.

The inmate, Malik Fard Muhammad, made the posts through a site reportedly run by his Antifa “comrades,” according to the Post Millennial.

He is serving a 10-year sentence for throwing a Molotov cocktail at Portland police during the George Floyd riots of 2020.

“Charlie Kirk was a direct threat to us, and he has been dispensed,” Muhammad wrote on Sept. 26, later adding: “We’ve had the ballot since the ’60s and it hasn’t changed a thing. The bullet is much quicker and more effective — gratifying, too.”

A Portland 2020 BLM-Antifa militant convicted for attempting to m—rder people during the riots has been discovered to be blogging from prison where he urges more killings Charlie Kirk-style. Read: https://t.co/MG1G5Fk2QG — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 27, 2025

The Kirk-related entry appears as part of a series titled Malik Speaks.

The post, titled On Tyler Robinson, excuses Kirk’s murder, comparing it to a scenario of killing “baby Hitler.”

Robinson is facing murder charges after police identified him as the suspect who fatally shot Kirk on Sept. 10 while he delivered a speech before college students at Utah Valley University.

Prosecutors alleged that Robinson confessed the killing to his transgender-identifying boyfriend after Robinson claimed he had “enough of his hatred.”

In the post, Muhammad suggested he identifies with Robinson, writing that he also has “two trans partners.”

He wrote:

“Tyler is staying solid, not cooperating. He did what he’s supposed to, not talking to the pigs. When a radical falls taking direct action, they need and want our support. So long as they keep it solid, we should give it. That’s what keeps us sustained, is us. I don’t know all of his motives, but what I do, is that he took bold direct action on part of leftist ideology. I have two trans partners, I have trans people I love in my life, women, minorities, immigrants I love, and I will always defend them and eliminate threats to them.”

Muhammad’s words fit a broader pattern of violent extremism that federal prosecutors previously described in court filings.

He is a self-described “anarchist,” “antifascist” and “abolitionist,” according to the Post Millennial.

His 10-year sentence came after he pleaded guilty in 2022 to two counts of possessing unregistered destructive devices for his role in the riots following George Floyd’s death, which included throwing a Molotov cocktail at police and handing out bats to rioters to attack officers.

“Malik Fard Muhammad intentionally planned and committed acts of violence that threatened other protestors, members of the public, and law enforcement officers. This type of violence has no place in our community,” said then-FBI Portland Special Agent in Charge Kieran Ramsey in response to Muhammad’s sentencing.

“The FBI is committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who plan, promote, and commit acts of violence and destruction. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to protect the peaceful expression of free speech throughout Oregon,” he added.