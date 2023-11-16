Quantcast
Friday, November 17, 2023

Wray Alarmed by Biden’s Open Border ‘Gotaways’ in Troubling Admission

'Can the FBI guarantee American people that known or suspected terrorists, including any from Hamas or other terror groups, are not amongst those gotaways...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Christopher Wray
FBI chief Christopher Wray / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) FBI Director Christopher Wray expressed apprehension over the substantial number of illegal aliens flooding the U.S. without detection, calling the border crossings of individuals with potential ties to terror groups a matter of “great concern.” 

Wray’s admission surfaced during a hearing held by the House Homeland Security Committee, focusing on “worldwide threats,” Fox News reported on Wednesday. 

The committee, led by Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., addressed the staggering count of over 600,000 individuals who evaded immigration apprehensions in fiscal year 2023 alone. 

During the hearing, Green inquired about potential security risks among these “gotaways,” specifically probing the FBI’s ability to capture terrorist-linked individuals. According to the committee, nearly 1.8 million “known” individuals have avoided detention when crossing the border. 

“Can the FBI guarantee American people that known or suspected terrorists, including any from Hamas or other terror groups, are not amongst those gotaways?” Green asked.

Responding to the query, Wray highlighted the FBI’s alleged proactive measures. “Well, certainly the group of people that you’re talking about are source of great concern for us. That’s why we’re aggressively using all 56 of our joint terrorism task forces,” Wray claimed.

Wray further added, “Any time you have a group of people in the United States that we don’t know nearly enough about, that is a source of concern for us from a perspective in our lane of protecting Americans.” 

Wray’s statements followed recent attempts by some Republican lawmakers to impeach DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who also testified during the hearing, over his management of the border situation

Despite efforts to initiate impeachment led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., the measure failed as eight Republicans sided with Democrats to dismiss the motion. 

Last month, Wray drew attention by highlighting the federal government’s apprehensions regarding a potential terror act linked to Hamas within the U.S. 

“In this heightened environment, there’s no question we’re seeing an increase in reported threats, and we’ve got to be on the lookout, especially for lone actors who may take inspiration from recent events to commit violence of their own,” he said during a speech at the International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference on Oct. 14.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Federal Court Strikes Down Pa. Town’s Ban on Pro-Police Flags
Next article
Trump Co-Defendant’s Attorney Admits to Leak of Ellis, Powell Depositions

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com