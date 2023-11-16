Quantcast
Friday, November 17, 2023

Trump Co-Defendant’s Attorney Admits to Leak of Ellis, Powell Depositions

'I did release those videos to one outlet...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Fani Willis
Fani Willis / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) An attorney representing Misty Hampton, a former election supervisor, confessed to leaking private videos featuring testimonies from key individuals, including former Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis.

Attorney Jonathan Miller admitted during a Wednesday emergency hearing at the court overseeing the Fulton County case against Donald Trump that he was responsible for unleashing the confidential videos of testimonies to the media.

This revelation followed the emergence of footage featuring Jenna Ellis, where she was seen candidly expressing her views against her former boss. Notably, both Ellis and Trump stand charged in this case initiated by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. 

“In being transparent with the court and to make sure that nobody else gets blamed for what happened — and so that I can go to sleep well tonight — judge, I did release those videos to one outlet,” Miller said, according to the New York Post. 

The unauthorized dissemination of these videos prompted local prosecutors to urgently request an emergency hearing seeking an order to prevent any further releases of confidential testimonial footage.

Reports from the NY Post unveiled that videos containing sworn testimony from lawyers Kenneth Chesebro, Sidney Powell and bail bondsman Scott Hall had surfaced online. 

However, Ellis’ footage grabbed the most attention as it revealed her claim that the White House had allegedly indicated Trump’s unwillingness to exit the White House following the 2020 presidential election.

In another leaked video, Powell was captured declared that she “still believes ‘machine fraud’ tainted the 2020 presidential election.”

The four defendants were obligated to provide testimony against Trump as part of their plea deals, the NY Post reported. 

The case centers around the claims that Trump and his team engaged in illegal efforts to overturn the presidential election results specifically within Fulton County. 

Trump has long maintained his innocence, accusing Willis for attempting to sabotage his 2024 presidential election.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
