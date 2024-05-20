Whitmer Claims She Wants to Talk to Her Kidnap Plotters

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reportedly said last week that she would like to talk to men who conspired to kidnap her in 2020—a case that’s widely documented to have been fomented by FBI agents and their undercover informants.

“I really would,” Whitmer told Michigan Advance on Friday. “I would like to do that because I know that they are human beings who something’s not working for them in their lives and I’m curious, you know, what really is happening to see if there’s something I could do that would be helpful.”

Whitmer apparently didn’t mention that her own government transferred some of the inmates to out-of-state prisons—where, along with being less accessible to the governor, they can’t regularly communicate with their attorneys or access a Michigan law library for their pending appeals.

She also didn’t mention that the federal inmates were transferred to the notorious Florence supermax in Colorado, where they’re confined to one phone call a month.

Family members of the convicted Whitmer plot inmates accused the governor of insincerity in a rebuttal to her recent remarks.

Whitmer wants to "talk" to the men she helped frame for her "kidnap plot" – the families respond pic.twitter.com/zVgOCG92oJ — Radix Verum (@NotRadix) May 19, 2024

According to journalist Christina Urso, who’s working on a documentary on the kidnap case, the mother of Barry Croft accused Whitmer of blowing hot air during a major election season.

“I think she’s trying to pander to her base, a lot of Dems are jumping ship,” she said.

The father of Paul Bellar said if Whitmer wants to talk to the actual plotters, she’d call up the FBI, Justice Department, Michigan state police and her own attorney general.

There’s a chance Whitmer might be able to talk to some of the convicted men if they return to Michigan for a retrial. Croft and federal co-defendant Adam Fox had their appeal hearings earlier this month, and the appeals justices expressed concern about the FBI’s conduct during the 2020 investigation.

“The government informants pounding on them. Surely that’s relevant?” one of the justices asked the prosecution at one point, referencing FBI informants who pressured the defendants to move forward with a plot against Whitmer. For example, FBI informant Steve Robeson said in August 2020: “If we don’t talk about actually doing what the fuck we need to be doing, I’m done with meetings.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.