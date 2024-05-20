Quantcast
Monday, May 20, 2024

Stefanik Calls to Wipe Hamas ‘Off the Face of the Earth’ at Israeli Legislature

'There can be no retrievable dignity for Hamas and its backers...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., forcefully called for the eradication of Hamas during a historic address before the Israeli Knesset. 

Speaking on Sunday, Stefanik expressed strong solidarity with Israel as its military defends the nation and attempts to rescue hostages taken by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. 

“For all of you, total victory needs no explanation,” Stefanik said, “but total victory is something too many others throughout the free world fail to understand. Total victory starts—but only starts—with wiping those responsible for October 7th off the face of the earth.” 

She added, “There can be no retrievable dignity for Hamas and its backers.” 

During the address, Stefanik emphasized the atrocities committed by Hamas and affirmed Israel’s right to defend itself. 

“When they chose rape, the torture of civilians, and the mutilation of infants as weapons of terrorism, they left no alternative to this just war,” she continued. 

The Republican lawmaker also highlighted Iran’s involvement as an ally of Hamas in the conflict. 

“When the genocidal zealots running Iran lobbed missiles at this very city, they removed any doubt as to their hideous intentions,” Stefanik said. “Chants of ‘Death to America’ are not hollow slogans. They are a promise that what happened here on October 7th could happen in the United States—unless Hamas and its Jihadist accomplices are eliminated.” 

Stefanik’s strong statements come as President Joe Biden and some far-left Democrats appear to shift their stance on Israel following the Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, which is governed by Hamas and where the hostages are being held. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Senate Report: High-End European Autos Made w/ Parts from Chinese Slave Labor

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com