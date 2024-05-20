Stefanik Calls to Wipe Hamas ‘Off the Face of the Earth’ at Israeli Legislature

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., forcefully called for the eradication of Hamas during a historic address before the Israeli Knesset.

Speaking on Sunday, Stefanik expressed strong solidarity with Israel as its military defends the nation and attempts to rescue hostages taken by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“For all of you, total victory needs no explanation,” Stefanik said, “but total victory is something too many others throughout the free world fail to understand. Total victory starts—but only starts—with wiping those responsible for October 7th off the face of the earth.”

She added, “There can be no retrievable dignity for Hamas and its backers.”

During the address, Stefanik emphasized the atrocities committed by Hamas and affirmed Israel’s right to defend itself.

“When they chose rape, the torture of civilians, and the mutilation of infants as weapons of terrorism, they left no alternative to this just war,” she continued.

The Republican lawmaker also highlighted Iran’s involvement as an ally of Hamas in the conflict.

“When the genocidal zealots running Iran lobbed missiles at this very city, they removed any doubt as to their hideous intentions,” Stefanik said. “Chants of ‘Death to America’ are not hollow slogans. They are a promise that what happened here on October 7th could happen in the United States—unless Hamas and its Jihadist accomplices are eliminated.”

Stefanik’s strong statements come as President Joe Biden and some far-left Democrats appear to shift their stance on Israel following the Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, which is governed by Hamas and where the hostages are being held.