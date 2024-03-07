White House Declines to Say Whether Biden Will Debate Trump 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Is President Joe Biden running away from the imminent 2024 debates with GOP presidential front-runner Donald Trump? The White House is tight-lipped.

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly shut down questions from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy regarding Biden’s attendance at the scheduled presidential debates later this year, where he is set to face Trump.

“Is President Biden going to commit to a debate with Donald Trump,” Doocy inquired of Jean-Pierre, who directed him to Biden’s reelection campaign.

“That’s something for the campaign to speak to,” she claimed.

Karine Jean-Pierre repeatedly declines to say if Biden will debate President Trump before the election pic.twitter.com/r6aKO8LSwA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 6, 2024

Despite Doocy’s persistence, Jean-Pierre remained defiant, pointing him to the campaign for answers. “You should speak to the campaign,” she reiterated, adding, “I’m going to sound like a broken record, you should reach out to the campaign.”

Doocy pressed further, questioning Jean-Pierre’s insistence on referring to the campaign: “Because it’s an election. It’s a debate for the 2024 presidential election.”

The White House’s refusal to confirm Biden’s participation in the debate coincides with Trump securing victories in all primary states on Super Tuesday—except for Vermont.

In contrast to the White House’s stance, Trump empathetically demanded Biden’s presence at a debate, declaring that he is prepared to engage “ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE!”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump highlighted the importance, “for the Good of our Country, that Joe Biden and I Debate Issues that are so vital to America, and the American People.”

Truth added: “Therefore, I am calling for Debates, ANYTIME, ANYWHERE, ANYPLACE! The Debates can be run by the Corrupt DNC, or their Subsidiary, the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD).”